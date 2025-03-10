or
OK Magazine
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 4 After Reversing Vasectomy

Source: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed they're expecting their fourth child in September.

March 10 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed some big news: they're expecting their fourth kid!

On Monday, March 10, the pair, who met on Season 22 of The Bachelor, took to Instagram to share the blonde babe's growing bump.

"Our last missing piece…coming this september👶🏼🤍," they wrote in the caption of their joint post, which also featured their 4-year-old daughter Alessi and 2-year-old twins Senna and Lux.

Source: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

Of course, people were excited for the duo, who got married in January 2019.

Chris Harrison, who used to host the ABC franchise, wrote, "Absolutely incredible! God bless. Now time to reverse the reversal 😂," while Sean Lowe said, "Congrats buddy!"

Nick Viall's wife, Natalie Joy, gushed over the announcement, writing, "there she is!!!!!!! congratulations ❤️❤️❤️."

Source: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

The pair met on Season 22 of 'The Bachelor.'

Arie Luyendyk Jr.

As OK! previously reported, the race car driver, 43, recently spoke out about getting a vasectomy, hinting that more children were in their future.

“We said we were done having kids, like, a couple years ago, but I think we’re gonna do it one more time,” the blonde babe shared via YouTube on February 20. “That sounded funny, like, ‘We’re only going to do it one time.’”

Luyendyk Jr. shared he underwent the procedure “after their twins were born" but started to regret his decision.

“Honestly, it’s more on me,” he said.

Source: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

The duo announced they're expecting their fourth kid on March 10.

Luyendyk Jr. then shared how he came to the conclusion of switching things up. “All of our kids are like, the best age right now, and I just felt like, ‘Dang it, I think we can do this again. If we had a singleton, we could totally handle that," he said.

The influencer joked she was having a “little bit of whiplash,” as her husband had been so adamant about getting a vasectomy.

“I’m getting there,” she continued. “Arie’s totally there.”

Source: @laurenluyendyk/Instagram

The race car driver said he 'rushed the vasectomy.'

The dad-of-three previously took to Instagram to admit he is interested in expanding his brood even further. “A year ago, I would have said 100% no way,” he shared at the time about having more kids. “But I’m feeling more and more like I rushed the vasectomy. Don’t know just yet what the future holds, but I’m loving this stage with them.”

