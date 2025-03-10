Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby No. 4 After Reversing Vasectomy

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham revealed some big news: they're expecting their fourth kid!

On Monday, March 10, the pair, who met on Season 22 of The Bachelor, took to Instagram to share the blonde babe's growing bump.

"Our last missing piece…coming this september👶🏼🤍," they wrote in the caption of their joint post, which also featured their 4-year-old daughter Alessi and 2-year-old twins Senna and Lux.