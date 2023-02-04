Armie Hammer Confesses Thoughts Of His Children Stopped Him From Committing Suicide Following Abuse Allegations

The father-of-two — who shares 8-year-old daughter Harper and 6-year-old son Ford with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers — has had the last few years to consider the accusations against him and weigh them against his behavior. He revealed he did believe there was an "imbalance" in the relationships he chose to have with women in their mid-20s, while he was still married to Chambers.

"I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own," he continued. "That’s an imbalance of power in the situation."