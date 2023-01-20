Dakota Johnson Makes Surprising Joke About Armie Hammer Cannibal Allegations During Sundance

While onstage at the Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance presented by IMDbPro on Thursday, January 19, the actress, 33, gave a shout-out to Luca Guadagnino , who directed Hammer in the flick Call Me By Your Name.

Dakota Johnson made a joke about Armie Hammer 's alleged fetishes while on stage at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

“Sadly, I wasn’t in [Call Me By Your Name]. Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, though, because I would’ve been another woman that Armie Hammer had tried to eat ," the brunette beauty quipped.

The reactions differed — at first, there were a few laughs, but later on, she received a round of applause.

“It’s been five years since that film premiered here, and Luca hasn’t stopped taking us to exciting places. Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” the star continued, referring to Guadagnino’s most recent project, Bones and All, a romantic drama about two lovers who love human flesh.