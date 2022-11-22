Armie Hammer's Dad Michael Hammer Dead At 67
Armie Hammer is mourning his father, Michael Hammer, who died on Sunday, November 20, at 67 years old.
"Michael Hammer has passed away after a long, hard fight with cancer and is now at peace," a rep for the family said in a statement, Radar reported.
The late businessman, who was the VP for Occidental Petroleum, had been struggling with his health as of late and passed away in his sleep.
Michael is survived by his wife, Misty, and his sons, Armie and Viktor.
The embattled actor, who was accused of a cannibalism fetish and sexual abuse, previously made headlines as he was sued by American Express for reportedly not paying his balance of tens of thousands of dollars.
The credit card company claims he owes $67,000 in charges, balance transfers and/or cash advances.
Armie, who made headlines last year after several women came forward about their interactions with the Hollywood star, recently left an in-patient center for drugs, abuse and sex issues in the Cayman Islands, where his family would often vacation.
Prior to Michael's death, it seems like Armie was in need of some cash.
"His dad won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work," a source previously divulged.
A woman named Effie claimed Armie "violently raped" her in Los Angeles.
"I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," she alleged.
However, Armie's lawyer said the interaction was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
His lawyer added, "Effie's own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her. Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."
As a result, Armie and Elizabeth Chambers, who share kids Harper and Ford, split. Though they aren't divorced, Chambers seems to be in a good place after the bombshell allegations were brought to light.
"They say, 'When you're going through hell, keep on going,'" she said in a September interview. "It's so cliché, but you have to work through it."
"We talk all the time. We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do," she said of her relationship with her ex.