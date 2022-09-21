Elizabeth Chambers States 'Divorce Is A Death' After Armie Hammer Scandal, Reveals Where They Stand Today

"They say, 'When you're going through hell, keep on going,'" she stated. "It's so cliché, but you have to work through it. You can't numb it and you can't pretend it doesn't exist. Call in every resource, ask for help, tell people what you need. And if they're not going to be there for you, then they're not your people."

After their 10-year marriage collapsed, the businesswoman has come to terms with what happened, and now she's trying to remain positive. "I truly believe that everything happens for a reason. You can't just say that when things are good, you have to believe that when things are challenging. My faith has completely gotten me through everything in my life, but it does feel like a new chapter. A dear friend told me recently that this is my renaissance — and I love a renaissance!" she exclaimed.