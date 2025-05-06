Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Reflects on Actor's 'Betrayal' After 'Traumatic' Divorce
Elizabeth Chambers is in a better place after her divorce from Armie Hammer.
During a guest appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends, the 42-year-old reflected on her difficult divorce from the Call Me by Your Name actor while shedding light on her new six-part documentary series, Toxic, which follows Chambers as she explores the dark and twisted side of relationships through real-life conversations with survivors from across the country.
While speaking with Today's Jenna Bush Hager and her guest co-host Matt Rogers, Chambers gushed over her and Hammer's two kids: daughter Harper, 10, and son Ford, 7.
"They're amazing. We're amazing. I think we've never been stronger as a family," the BIRD Bakery founder admitted.
"This show touches on domestic violence, it touches on really unhealthy patterns. For me, I just experienced betrayal," she added of Toxic, which premiered on Monday, May 5, and will be available to stream on Max. "But in that process, I really learned so much about patterns and how parenting, really it comes down to parenting. It comes down to humanity and psychology and all of those interesting things."
Elsewhere in the interview, Chambers confessed she doesn't "love" the "word co-parenting."
"I think we’re just parents and everyone is just parenting as well as they can with what they have. Our family is, again, so strong and better than ever. But for me, divorce in itself is just trauma," explained the mom-of-two, whose split from Hammer was finalized in June 2023 — three years after she filed to legally end her 10-year marriage to The Social Network star.
Chambers noted: "Nobody wants to inflict trauma on their children. We bring these little angels into the world."
At one point, the brunette beauty added: "It's about the kids. It’s not about us. It’s not about our ego. It’s not about anything else. There’s gonna be no growth if we’re angry or not forgiving."
In the first episode of Chambers' new series — which showcases the chillingly real stories of those who have experienced trauma and tragedy as a result of unhealthy relationships — the television personality speaks to domestic violence survivor Kelly Sutliff about her awful experience in an abusive marriage.
The season premiere, titled Sleeping with a Stranger, unpacks how Sutliff's romance turned from a fairytale into a nightmare.
The episode additionally highlights how Sutliff founded a Morristown, N.J., nonprofit called Kelly's K9s — which matches domestic violence survivors with protection dogs to provide a sense of safety and companionship again as they rebuild their lives.