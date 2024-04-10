Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Elizabeth Chambers Ready for 'Fresh Start' After Going Through 'Absolute H----' Divorcing Disgraced Actor
Elizabeth Chambers let loose on her feelings less than one year after finalizing her divorce from disgraced actor Armie Hammer.
In a new Freeform docuseries Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, the 41-year-old opened up about her highly-publicized split from the Call Me By Your Name star, whom she was married to for more than a decade.
Calling it the "Cayman Curse," in reference to couples seeming to break up soon after moving to Grand Cayman together, Chambers described her divorce as "absolute h---," admitting she "wouldn't wish it upon anyone."
"I went through a very public divorce," Chambers — who shares her daughter, Harper, 8, and son, Ford, 6, with Hammer — stated. "It was riddled with scandal, and stories were coming out each day, horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened."
The Game Plan actress continued: "The life that we had planned for years basically shattered. That was a really painful period of time."
At one point during the docuseries, other cast members analyzed Hammer's infamous February 2023 interview with Air Mail, when the 37-year-old broke his silence about the extensive amount of sexual assault, cannibalism and abuse accusations thrown against the now-disgraced A-lister in recent years.
Chambers, however, refused to discuss it any further, insisting: "I lived it. I know it. I know the truth. So, at the end of the day, unless you were there, you don’t know."
While the exes' divorce is nearing it's one-year anniversary since being finalized, Chambers and Hammer have been separated for far longer.
In July 2020, the cooking show host filed for dissolution after 10 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her decision.
It wasn't until three years later that Hammer submitting his final declaration of disclosure, however, indicated the co-parents were preparing to settle.
Within the time period of Chambers filing and the divorce being finalized, several women came forward accusing Hammer of disturbing instances of sexual assault, cannibalistic fetishism and BDSM fantasies.
One female, who simply identified herself as Effie, claimed Hammer raped her and referenced out-of-line acts such as "blood-sucking" during nonconsensual intercourse.
Last year, officials declared Hammer wouldn't face any charges, with the actor denying any allegations or wrongdoing.