Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Recalled Quickly Selling Their Home During Her 'Darkest Days of Divorce' After 'Something Had Happened' There
What happened in Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers’ Cayman Islands house?
On Wednesday, September 11, the mother-of-two — who shares daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with the Call Me By Your Name actor — posted a video of one of her moving boxes that shared a special message from her past.
“On what feels like day 782 of moving back home to Los Angeles, I just discovered this happy surprise,” the 42-year-old began alongside the footage of the box, which read “Everything will be alright, you're the best!”
Chambers moved out of the former couple’s tropical home in 2020 amid her separation from Hammer. The actress filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage, as Hammer was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women.
“During my darkest days of divorce, I found out that something had happened in our family home that made me want to sell it immediately,” she explained, noting that someone close to the brood ended up being a lifesaver.
“I was heartbroken and coordinating the move from the Cayman Islands with our beloved Nini, who is truly family. She took it all on herself, organized the team and made it all happen. She has always been there for our family every step of the way,” Chambers added.
Chambers then reflected on how far she’s come since her marriage fell apart.
“Now over 4.5 years later, healed and happy, this little love note means more than I can express,” she penned.
The insight into their shocking split came after the duo finalized their divorce in June 2023. While Chambers has seemingly moved on with her life, Hammer cannot shake the headlines regarding his sexual fantasies and alleged raping of women.
Chambers previously took to social media to discuss the scandal.
“I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” she wrote in February 2021 after the news broke about Hammer. “Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know.”
Now, Chambers is documenting her move back to L.A. with her kids. Hammer also recently declared his move to the famous city, where the two will now co-parent.
“We’re very good co-parents. We’ve worked through a lot of stuff together,” Hammer said on Piers Morgan Uncensored in July. “We are able to put our children first and foremost. I would say that, in a big way, bygones are bygones. It was a messy, murky time and I think nobody puts their best foot forward in those times.”
Hammer also revealed infidelity was a huge reason the pair decided to call it quits.
“I got to a point where I realized I was becoming someone I didn’t recognize and didn’t want to be, and then I came clean to my wife at the time and told her what was going on,” he explained. “[It caused] a lot of anger, lot of betrayal, lot of hurt [and] a lot of pain, which I caused. I mean, that’s on me. We tried working on our marriage for a while after that.”