Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Recalled Quickly Selling Their Home During Her 'Darkest Days of Divorce' After 'Something Had Happened' There

“On what feels like day 782 of moving back home to Los Angeles, I just discovered this happy surprise,” the 42-year-old began alongside the footage of the box, which read “Everything will be alright, you're the best!”

Chambers moved out of the former couple’s tropical home in 2020 amid her separation from Hammer. The actress filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage, as Hammer was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women.