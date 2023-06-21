Finally Over: Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After Ending Decade-Long Marriage
Elizabeth Chambers has finally been freed from legal ties to her disgraced ex-husband, Armie Hammer, three long years after filing to end their 10-year marriage.
Hammer, 36, submitted his final declaration of disclosure on Wednesday, June 14, in preparation to settle, however, a source revealed exactly one week later that the divorce has officially been finalized. Both exes allegedly came to an agreement about child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets, according to a news publication.
Chambers, 40, first filed for dissolution in July 2020, roughly six months before the first of many serious accusations against Hammer came to light.
At the time of their split, the parents of Harper, 8, and Ford, 6, took to social media with a joint statement announcing the news.
"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," the message read.
Shortly before officially filing for divorce, Chambers moved with the former flames' two children to the Cayman Islands after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world, and she has lived there with her little ones ever since.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It seems Chambers not only wanted to escape from possible disease, but from infidelity and trauma surrounding her decade-long marriage, too.
In January 2021, a woman named Effie came forward accusing Hammer of violently raping her during their affair in 2017 — while the Call Me by Your Name star was married to Chambers.
After Effie broke her silence, several other females came forward to claim they were also victims of Hammer's BDSM and cannibalistic fantasies, though the troubled actor has relentlessly insisted that many of his intimate encounters were based off of "‘consensual non-consent scenes,’ CNC.”
Earlier this year, Chambers reflected on the final straw in her and Hammer's marriage, admitting, "he was the worst," as OK! previously reported.
"You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions," the BIRD Bakery founder said back in February.
NBC News confirmed Chambers and Hammer's divorce had been finalized.