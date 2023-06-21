Finally Over: Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Settle Divorce 3 Years After Ending Decade-Long Marriage

Elizabeth Chambers has finally been freed from legal ties to her disgraced ex-husband, Armie Hammer, three long years after filing to end their 10-year marriage.

Hammer, 36, submitted his final declaration of disclosure on Wednesday, June 14, in preparation to settle, however, a source revealed exactly one week later that the divorce has officially been finalized. Both exes allegedly came to an agreement about child custody, child support, spousal support and division of assets, according to a news publication.