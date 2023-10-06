Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes He 'Would Have Made a Great President': 'I Have the Will to Bring People Together'
Arnold Schwarzenegger is adamant that he would be a great president if given the opportunity. Since the actor, 76, was born in Austria, he is prevented from entering the race.
While speaking to Howard Stern in an interview that aired on Thursday, October 5, the radio host said he thinks the bodybuilder "would've won" if he was able to throw his hat in the ring.
“You think about it and you’re absolutely right because so many people come up to me and go, ‘Oh, I wish you could be our president,’” Schwarzenegger said, adding that he hopes to bring people together while saving the environment. “There are so many people out there in America who need help, so I think we should all concentrate on that … and not just think about ourselves.”
“I think that I would’ve made a great president. I think that I have the energy and the will to bring people together,” he added.
However, the star is at peace with not being able to be in the White House.
“It really wasn’t because I felt like everything I’ve accomplished in my life — [the] bodybuilding career, the movie career, becoming Governor, setting up my Schwarzenegger Institute, all this stuff, the millions of dollars I made and everything — it’s all because of America,” he said. “So, why would I complain about the one thing I can’t do?”
Even though the FUBAR star is in his 70s, he insisted he still is up for the job if the opportunity was possible.
"The bottom line is, I’m 76 years old," Schwarzenegger noted. "I’m full of energy, I’m full of enthusiasm. I’m as enthusiastic and excited as I was when I’m 40 years old."
Schwarzenegger continued: "I just always see mountains in front of me to be climbed. And so, as long as I see those mountains, I keep my enthusiasm and I keep my excitement and the fire in my belly to keep climbing and climbing and climbing."
Schwarzenegger has been critical of former President Donald Trump, who is running for president again in the 2024 election, even calling him the "worst president ever" in 2021.
As OK! previously reported, Schwarzenegger had a field day when he attacked Trump's physique while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel. (Trump previously claimed he only weighs 215 pounds, according to jail booking records.)
“You are one of the foremost experts on the male physique, bodybuilding, etc.,” Kimmel asked the politician. “When you size him [Trump] up, what would you guess that man weighs?”
“You know, I don’t really know how much he weighs,” the A-lister replied.
“I can tell you one thing, that if he would ask me what should he do for fitness, I would just say, ‘Run around yourself three times and you’re going to be in great, great shape,'" he quipped.