What Is Arnold Schwarzenegger's Net Worth? How the Star's Bodybuilding Days Helped Him Succeed in Hollywood

By:

Jun. 9 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Arnold Schwarzenegger may have uttered one of the most iconic catchphrases in the history of cinema, but the star came from very humble beginnings while growing up in Austria.

In fact, he didn't start dabbling in showbiz until after he turned 30 — but that didn't stop him from soaring to success, as his net worth reportedly stands at $450 million!

Scroll down to learn how he racked up his fortune.

The father-of-five, 75, took up bodybuilding as a teen, then deciding to compete in Mr. Universe. At just 20 years old, he became the youngest athlete to win the tournament.

In total, the star racked up three other wins in the competition and came out victorious seven times at Mr. Olympia. According to reports, the first place Mr. Olympia winner earned $400,000 at the 2022 event, though it's unclear what Schwarzenegger earned during his days.

Having gained some fame for his impressive physique, he began to dabble in Hollywood, and he soon nabbed the Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture – Male Golden Globe award in 1977 for his role in Stay Hungry. By 1982, Conan the Barbarian solidified him as the man of the hour and a go-to action star.

The Terminator — his most famous role to date — released in 1984 and wound up spurring several sequels. However, Schwarzenegger recently confessed he wasn't originally a fan of his character's "I'll be back" remark.

"Sometime in the middle of the shoot, we're doing this police station scene. The line is, 'I'll come back.' It wasn't meant to be like a big moment at all," director James Cameron explained in a new documentary. "It was literally meant to be, on its face, 'No problem, I'll come back.' For some reason, Arnold didn't say, 'I'll come back.' I said, 'Well, just say, I'll be back. Keep it simple.'"

The muscle man thought the quote sounded "funny" and felt it should be more "machine-like."

Recalled Schwarzenegger, "And [Cameron] says, 'Are you the writer?' And I said, 'No,' and he said, 'Well, don't tell me how to f****** write.'" He admitted the director's decision was "absolutely" the right move.

The star appeared in plenty of other movies, such as Kindergarten Cop and The Expendables, and in 2003, he shocked everyone by announcing he was running for Governor of California.

Despite coming out victorious and holding the position from 2003 to 2011, it was reported that he refrained from taking the $175,000 annual salary that came along with the gig.

Schwarzenegger has also made big bucks from endorsements and other business ventures, such as restaurant investments.

