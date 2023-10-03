Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes Donald Trump Lied About His Weight: 'He's More Like 315 Pounds'
Macho man Arnold Schwarzenegger has a few things to say about Donald Trump's physique.
Appearing on the Monday, October 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former governor was asked what he thinks of the ex-president's claim that he weighs 215 pounds.
"You are one of the foremost experts on the male physique, bodybuilding, etc," Jimmy Kimmel, 55, told the Terminator lead. "When you size him [Trump] up, what would you guess that man weighs?"
"You know, I don’t really know how much he weighs," the actor, 76, replied. "I can tell you one thing, that if he would ask me what should he do for fitness, I would just say, 'Run around yourself three times and you’re going to be in great, great shape.'"
"So you think that it’s possible he weighs 215 pounds?" the comedian asked, to which the father-of-five responded by cracking a few jokes.
"Yes, as much as it is possible that there is no climate change. And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to reduce pollution," he quipped. "Look, we all know the way he is, and if it makes him feel good to tell everyone he weighs 215, I think everyone laughs about it because he does not look like he weighs 215. He’s a little more like, maybe 315."
The exchange between Schwarzenegger and Kimmel occurred during the late night show's first episode in months, as the writers strike finally came to an end.
"Every time something happened in the news, I would get texts asking me if I was bummed we didn’t have a show that night," the host noted. "Mostly, I was fine, but the one that really got me was when they booked Trump in Georgia and he self-reported his weight at 215 pounds. I almost crossed the picket line for that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"If I was the judge in the case he has going on in New York right now, I’d start the trial and say, 'Listen, we’re going to get to the fraud thing, but first hop up on this scale, big fella,'” added the comic, referring to Judge Arthur Engoron, who's spearheading Trump's trial that kicked off in NYC on Monday, October 2.
Trump himself took aim at Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and other late night TV hosts who poked fun at him in their first episodes back via Truth Social.
"Now that the 'strike' is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPs of Late Night Television are back," the 77-year-old wrote on social media at 1 a.m. on October 3. "I knew there was a reason I didn't want to see it settled — True LOSERS!!!"