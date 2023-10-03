OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > arnold schwarzenegger
OK LogoNEWS

Arnold Schwarzenegger Believes Donald Trump Lied About His Weight: 'He's More Like 315 Pounds'

arnold schwarzenegger believes donald trump lied weight pounds
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Macho man Arnold Schwarzenegger has a few things to say about Donald Trump's physique.

Appearing on the Monday, October 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former governor was asked what he thinks of the ex-president's claim that he weighs 215 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger believes donald trump lied about his weight pounds
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks Donald Trump lied about weighing 215 pounds.

"You are one of the foremost experts on the male physique, bodybuilding, etc," Jimmy Kimmel, 55, told the Terminator lead. "When you size him [Trump] up, what would you guess that man weighs?"

"You know, I don’t really know how much he weighs," the actor, 76, replied. "I can tell you one thing, that if he would ask me what should he do for fitness, I would just say, 'Run around yourself three times and you’re going to be in great, great shape.'"

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger believes donald trump lied about his weight pounds
Source: mega

Trump himself was the one to report his weight when he was arrested in Georgia.

"So you think that it’s possible he weighs 215 pounds?" the comedian asked, to which the father-of-five responded by cracking a few jokes.

"Yes, as much as it is possible that there is no climate change. And as much as it’s possible that we don’t need to reduce pollution," he quipped. "Look, we all know the way he is, and if it makes him feel good to tell everyone he weighs 215, I think everyone laughs about it because he does not look like he weighs 215. He’s a little more like, maybe 315."

Article continues below advertisement
arnold schwarzenegger believes donald trump lied about his weight pounds
Source: mega

Schwarzenegger thinks the ex-president likely weighs nearly 100 pounds more than he claimed.

MORE ON:
arnold schwarzenegger

The exchange between Schwarzenegger and Kimmel occurred during the late night show's first episode in months, as the writers strike finally came to an end.

"Every time something happened in the news, I would get texts asking me if I was bummed we didn’t have a show that night," the host noted. "Mostly, I was fine, but the one that really got me was when they booked Trump in Georgia and he self-reported his weight at 215 pounds. I almost crossed the picket line for that."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

arnold schwarzenegger believes donald trump lied about his weight pounds
Source: mega

Trump is currently in trial after he was accused of fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

"If I was the judge in the case he has going on in New York right now, I’d start the trial and say, 'Listen, we’re going to get to the fraud thing, but first hop up on this scale, big fella,'” added the comic, referring to Judge Arthur Engoron, who's spearheading Trump's trial that kicked off in NYC on Monday, October 2.

Trump himself took aim at Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and other late night TV hosts who poked fun at him in their first episodes back via Truth Social.

"Now that the 'strike' is over, the talentless, low rated CREEPs of Late Night Television are back," the 77-year-old wrote on social media at 1 a.m. on October 3. "I knew there was a reason I didn't want to see it settled — True LOSERS!!!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.