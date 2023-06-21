Arnold Schwarzenegger Bike Rides to Gym for Weight-Lifting Session After Admitting His Treatment of Women Was 'Wrong'
Arnold Schwarzenegger is back to his regularly scheduled programming two weeks after the release of Arnold, Lesley Chilcott’s three-part Netflix documentary about the actor.
On Monday, June 19, The Terminator star was spotted bike riding with a pal in Los Angeles, as they made their way to Gold's Gym for a workout.
The famed bodybuilder sat on top of his camouflage-printed bicycle, as he wore an all-black outfit consisting of a Muhammad Ali graphic T-shirt, athletic shorts, knee-high socks and lace-free sneakers, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Schwarzenegger accessorized with red-lensed sunglasses and kept warm in a navy blue jacket.
The 75-year-old appeared to be in a good mood, as he made his way to one of his favorite activities: weight lifting.
Schwarzenegger seemed unaffected by recent publicity surrounding his bombshell Netflix doc, where he confessed to his past mistakes and "wrong" behaviors that left him divorced and caused years of controversy.
In 2003, six women accused the former governor of California of groping them five days before the election occurred.
At the time, Schwarzenegger denied the intense claims, insisting they were "made up" and that he "never grabbed anyone," but had "behaved badly sometimes."
20 years later, the FUBAR actor finally came clean and admitted to his unjust actions.
"My reaction in the beginning, I was kind of … defensive. Today, I can look at it and kind of say, it doesn’t really matter what time it is. If it’s the Muscle Beach days of 40 years ago, or today, that this was wrong. It was bulls***. Forget all the excuses, it was wrong," he confessed during the docuseries, which was released on Wednesday, June 7.
Despite facing serious accusations, Schwarzenegger went on to win the election and served as the governor of California for more than seven years, which he said was "very tough on my relationship with Maria [Shriver] and the kids."
Schwarzenegger married Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family, in 1986, later welcoming four children together: Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25.
Shriver divorced her ex-husband in 2011, shortly after he confessed to being the father of his love child Joseph Baena, 25, whom he had with the former spouses' housekeeper Mildred Baena, in 1997, Schwarzenegger detailed in the documentary.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Schwarzenegger on his bike.