Arnold Schwarzenegger Faces Backlash After Insisting Heaven Is Just 'Some Fantasy': 'Evil Greedy Trashy Elitist'

"I said, ‘Nothing. You’re 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f***ing liar,’" he explained. "I said, ‘We don’t know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I’m not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that.’"

Schwarzenegger also described the idea of Heaven as nothing more than a pleasant "fantasy."

"When people talk about, ‘I will see them again in heaven,’ it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won’t see each other again after we’re gone," he added. "That’s the sad part. I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don’t."