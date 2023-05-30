Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Bruce Willis 'Will Always Be Remembered as a Great, Great Star' Amid Dementia Diagnosis
Arnold Schwarzenegger took the time to praise his good friend Bruce Willis as the Die Hard actor's dementia diagnosis continues to worsen.
While reflecting on his own career in Hollywood, the former governor of California recognized his fellow action star's legendary contributions to the industry despite having to step away from acting last March due to health concerns.
"I think that he's fantastic," Schwarzenegger recently expressed to a news publication. "He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man."
"I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire," The Terminator actor, 75, explained of Willis' frontotemporal dementia battle. "But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload."
Willis' health woes have been at the center of public attention ever since his family announced his early retirement from acting after initially being diagnosed with aphasia last year.
After more intensive research into his symptoms, doctors determined the 68-year-old's more specific dementia diagnosis, which his family revealed in a heartbreaking statement back in February.
"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," Willis' wife, Emma Heming, 44, ex-wife, Demi Moore, 60, as well as his three eldest daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, shared in a joint family statement.
"In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing," the message continued.
"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the statement continued. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces."
"While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," Willis' loved ones — who have come together to form a strong support system for the struggling star — concluded.
CinemaBlend spoke to Schwarzenegger about Willis' dementia battle.