Bruce Willis Celebrates Holidays With Wife Emma Heming, Ex Demi Moore & All 5 Of His Daughters: Photos!

A modern family! Though Bruce Willis and Demi Moore divorced more than two decades ago, the parents-of-three are still close, which is why they had no issue reuniting to celebrate the season's festivties alongside Willis' current wife, Emma Heming.

Also in attendance were the actor's and Moore's adult daughters — Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28 — as well as his and Heming's girls, 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn.