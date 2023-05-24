Demi Moore Relaxes in NYC as She Helps Care for Ex-Husband Bruce Willis Amid Dementia Battle
Demi Moore is trying to keep a positive attitude as ex-husband Bruce Willis' health declines.
The actress was seen in New York City on Monday, May 22, with a smile plastered across her face as she ran errands with her tiny pooch in tow.
The star wore a long-sleeved black jumpsuit and white sneakers for the outing, in which she also carried around a tote bag and a black purse. She kept her pooch Pilaf snug by placing him in a shoulder sling across her body.
The sighting comes less than two weeks after the mom-of-three celebrated Mother's Day with her and Willis' daughters, his new wife, Emma Heming and more relatives.
"Perfect way to celebrate Mama’s Day," the Ghost lead captioned a photo. "Four generations of mothers and daughters 🤍." Included in the sweet shot was Heming and Willis' two girls, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, as well as Moore's first grandchild, who daughter Rumer Willis gave birth to earlier this month.
Despite past rumored tension between Bruce's current and former wives, the women have come together after he was diagnosed with aphasia, an announcement the brood made in March 2022.
"Emma is grateful to have Demi around. It's been incredibly difficult for Emma to manage Bruce's care, their two young daughters, and the grief she's experiencing. Demi isn't stepping on her toes. Demi is actually a lifesaver," the source insisted. "[She's] stepped in to make sure every holiday, birthday, and get-together is as celebratory as possible."
Unfortunately, things have become more difficult for the Die Hard star, 68, as it was revealed this February that his "condition has progressed," as doctors gave him a more specific diagnosis of "frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the blended family explained.
"Challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the joint statement read. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."
In a Tuesday, May 16, Instagram post, Emma admitted, "when you live the world of dementia you know that options are slim," but they are doing everything the can to help the movie actor.
