Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With Ex-Wife Maria Shriver in Rare Photo 5 Years After Divorce

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Katherine Schwarzenegger Shared the Snapshot of Her Parents

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver posed with some of their children on social media.

"Summer… you were good to us! Back to reality 🤪," Katherine, 36, captioned the photo. The image featured Arnold, 79, and Maria, 70, smiling next to their kids as the family had dinner together. The two also share son, Christopher, 28, who was not present in the snap.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Married in 1986

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver split in 2011.

A large slice of cake and sparklers sat in front of the Terminator icon, with the photo possibly being taken when the group celebrated his birthday. Arnold turned 79 years old on July 30. Arnold and Maria tied the knot in 1986 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Hyannis, Mass., and announced their split in 2011. However, their divorce was not finalized until 2021. They first meet at a charity tennis tournament in 1977 after being introduced by former NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw.

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Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Finalized Their Divorce in 2021

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger previously noted his kids should 'not suffer' because of his divorce from Maria Shriver.

Their breakup followed the news that Arnold fathered a son, Joseph Baena, 28, whom he shares with former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. The ex-California governor got candid with People back in 2023 about his divorce, saying: “It’s not like we had a feud. We didn’t have a fight. It’s just my f--- up, right? She said, ‘Okay, this is what it is,’ and then she decided to make a split, so it was her decision." He continued: "But the fact is, we always made it very clear that the kids should not suffer because of that.” “So everything is kind of just as if we’re together but we have separate lives, and she has her things, her relationship, I have mine,” he added.

Source: MEGA Maria Shriver told 'People' last year she's in a 'good place' with her ex-husband.