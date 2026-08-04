Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With Ex Maria Shriver in Sweet Family Photo as He Turns 79
Aug. 4 2026, Published 4:26 a.m. ET
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver recently reunited as the Hollywood legend turned 79.
Although the reunion only happened via an Instagram photo that their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger shared to celebrate his milestone birthday, the sweet picture showed just how far the exes have come since their messy divorce.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Reunited Through Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram Photo
Katherine's tribute to her father featured a carousel post that included photos of the Terminator star from different eras of his life.
A baby Katherine, too, featured in many of the shots, while recent photos featured the father-daughter duo FaceTiming each other.
One particular photo showed her parents, Arnold and Maria, sitting beside each other on a bench, bundled up in cozy black winter jackets and shades as they laughed at something off-camera.
The ground was covered in snow, while what appeared to be a blue netted fence made up the background. The photo was seemingly taken earlier this year during a family ski trip, per E! News.
Another photo featured Patrick Schwarzenegger sitting beside Arnold on the same bench while they smiled at the camera.
“Happy Birthday, Dad ♥️,” Katherine wrote in the caption.
“So lucky you're ours…and even luckier our kids get you as Opa,” she concluded.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ex Maria Shriver Reunite To Celebrate Son Patrick's Birthday
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Turned 73, While Patrick Removed Wisdom Teeth
- Patrick Schwarzenegger Is 'Completely Supportive' After His Parents' Divorce Is Finalized, The Actor Is 'Happy That His Parents Have A Sense Of Closure,' Source Spills
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Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver Had a Messy Divorce
Arnold and Maria married in 1986 and share four children, Katherine, 36, Christina Schwarzenegger, 35, Patrick, 32, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 28.
The former couple split in 2011 after it emerged that the True Lies star had cheated on her with their family housekeeper, Mildred Baena.
Their son, Joseph Baena, 28, has followed his father's footsteps and is making his name in the bodybuilding world.
Maria reflected on her bitter divorce in her 2025 memoir, titled I Am Maria: My Reflections and Poems on Heartbreak, Healing, and Finding Your Way Home.
“My 25-year-long marriage blew up,” she wrote.
“It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me,” she continued.
She also stated that she was “consumed with grief and wracked with confusion, anger, fear, sadness and anxiety” at the time due to the highly publicized paternity scandal, and she lost sight of who she was.
“Honestly, it was brutal, and I was terrified,” the 70-year-old acknowledged.
Meanwhile, the former Governor of California previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023 that the former couple took measures to ensure their split did not affect their children.
“She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids,” he said.
“If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids,” the movie star added.