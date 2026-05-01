Who Is Joseph Baena? 10 Things to Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Is the Son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Baena

Source: MEGA Joseph Baena is Arnold Schwarzenegger's fifth child.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is forging his own path. Born on October 2, 1997, the actor and fitness model is the son of The Terminator star and Mildred Patricia Baena. His birth certificate listed Mildred's husband of 10 years, Rogelio Baena, as his father. In 2008, Mildred filed for divorce from Rogelio, citing irreconcilable differences. In a 2011 interview, Rogelio revealed he had just learned about Joseph's parentage "one week" before the sit-down. "That's my son," he said. "I don't know what happened." When asked if Joseph had already learned the scandal, Rogelio responded in Spanish, "I don't know if he's watched TV."

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Was Bullied by His 'Closest Friends' as a Child

Source: MEGA He is close to his mother.

Speaking in an interview with a magazine, Joseph revealed he was bullied when he was a kid. "I was really overweight from the end of elementary school into the beginning of high school," he said, adding, "It was my closest friends that were the ones that bullied me the most and made fun of me for being overweight and all these kind of things." The experience later spurred Joseph to pursue his passion for bodybuilding.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Was in Middle School When His Parents' Affair Became Public

Source: MEGA Arnold Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver when he fathered a son with his housekeeper.

Mildred worked for the Schwarzenegger household for two decades until she retired in 2010. The following year, the former governor of California admitted to having fathered Joseph with the housekeeper. "After leaving the governor's office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago," Arnold said in a statement. "I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family." Joseph was in middle school at the time. "I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period. And I get called out of class to leave," he told Men's Health. "My mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go — everyone is finding out about you and who your father is.'"

Article continues below advertisement

How Joseph Baena Reacted When He Found Out About His Father's Identity

Source: MEGA It took a while for Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger to become close.

In an interview, Mildred shared exactly how Joseph reacted when he found out his father's identity. "When [Joseph's] grandmother sat him down to explain that Arnold Schwarzenegger was his father, he exclaimed, 'Cool!'" she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have Since Built a Strong Relationship

Source: MEGA Joseph Baena was raised by his mother.

During a January 2022 episode of Sophia and Sistine Stallone's "Unwaxed" podcast, Joseph said his closeness to Arnold took time to take shape. "I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything," he said. "I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn't want him to think bad of me and be like, 'What the heck is this guy doing? He's just partying all the time." Joseph added, "Now it's like awesome. I'm so close to my dad and we joke about everything."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Graduated From College in 2019

Source: @schwarzenegger/Instagram Joseph Baena does not plan to change his last name.

Baena graduated with a bachelor's degree in business from Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif., in 2019. To celebrate the milestone, Arnold uploaded a photo of the father-and-son duo on Instagram alongside the caption, "Congratulations Joseph! Four years of hard work studying business at Pepperdine and today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I'm so proud of you. I love you!"

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Is a Licensed Real Estate Agent

Source: MEGA Joseph Baena is following in his father's footsteps.

Years after his college graduation, Joseph launched his real estate career. "Not your average realtor!" he announced his professional pivot. "Super excited to start a new career in residential real estate. Looking forward to growing and learning from my amazing team @aria_properties , but more so looking forward to putting you guys in a new home! I'll be primarily based in West LA and Silicon Beach, so if you're buying, selling or need help shoot me a DM. Your support means the world-tag someone who needs a home." He made one of his biggest sales in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Has Starred in Several TV Shows and Films

Source: MEGA Joseph Baena is an actor and a bodybuilder.

Like Arnold, Joseph has embarked on an acting career. He scored his big break in the 2022 film Chariot, opening the door for him to appear in more projects like Called to Duty: The Last Airshow, Gunner and Scam Squad. Although he has a famous father, Joseph said he wants to make a name for himself. "My dad is old-school; he doesn't believe in handouts. He believes hard work pays off, and so do I," he told Men's Health. "If I use my dad's contacts or ask him for favors, I wonder what honor is that gonna bring me? When I go to auditions, they don't know who I am because we don't have the same last name."

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 31

Source: MEGA He has also begun his Brazilian jiu-jitsu journey.

Baena expanded his career when he was cast on Dancing With the Stars Season 31. He showed off his skills with his pro dancer partner, Daniella Karagach, before being eliminated in Week 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Baena Is an Up-and-Coming Bodybuilder

Source: @joebaena/Instagram Joseph Baena's last public relationship was with Nicky Dodaj.