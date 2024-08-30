or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Nikki Bella
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Artem Chigvintsev Called 911 on Wife Nikki Garcia Before 'DWTS' Pro Was Arrested for Felony Injury to a Spouse

Photo of Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia.
Source: @nikkigarcia/Instagram

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa Valley, Calif., on Thursday, August 29.

By:

Aug. 30 2024, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Nikki Garcia released her first statement since husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for felony corporal injury to a spouse on Thursday, August 29.

"This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the former professional wrestler's rep shared on Friday, August 30.

Article continues below advertisement
artem chigvintsev wife nikki garcia privacy arrested domestic violence
Source: @theartemc/Instagram

Nikki Garcia wants 'privacy for her and her family at this time.'

On Thursday morning, the Dancing With the Stars pro was taken into custody at the Napa County Jail for a felony charge with a $25,000 bail.

Radio dispatch from the day of the arrest revealed the dancer was actually the one who called 911 on his wife, where he requested medical assistance because Garcia was allegedly throwing shoes at him.

Article continues below advertisement

In the dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, the employee said, "Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party]."

They continued, "There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."

Article continues below advertisement
artem chigvintsev wife nikki garcia privacy arrested domestic violence
Source: @theartemc/Instagram

Artem Chigvintsev called 911 on Nikki Garcia for allegedly throwing shoes at him.

Article continues below advertisement

Chigvintsev then reportedly called off the paramedics, as the dispatcher said, "RP is stating no medical is needed now." The worker indicated that the child was at home with their mother and that Chigvintsev and Garcia had been physically separated.

An hour later, authorities arrived at the scene where visible injuries were seen on the victim, leading to Chigvintsev's arrest.

Article continues below advertisement
artem chigvintsev wife nikki garcia privacy arrested domestic violence
Source: @theartemc/Instagram

Artem Chigvintsev called off the paramedics following his 911 message.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the incident occurred three days after the couple, who share son Matteo, 4, celebrated their wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything ❤️,” Chigvintsev wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 26.

Garcia replied, “Happy Anniversary Click ❤️‍🔥💋 Love you so much!”

MORE ON:
Nikki Bella
Article continues below advertisement
artem chigvintsev wife nikki garcia privacy arrested domestic violence
Source: @theartemc/Instagram

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for felony corporal injury to a spouse on Thursday, August 29.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV personality, who married Chigvintsev in 2022, also shared a message about the special day on social media.

The star began by sharing lyrics from Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” before noting, “This song is our love story."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨ Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you! ❤️‍🔥," the brunette beauty added.

Article continues below advertisement

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

Us Weekly obtained the statement from Garcia's rep.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.