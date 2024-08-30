Artem Chigvintsev Called 911 on Wife Nikki Garcia Before 'DWTS' Pro Was Arrested for Felony Injury to a Spouse
Nikki Garcia released her first statement since husband Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for felony corporal injury to a spouse on Thursday, August 29.
"This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the former professional wrestler's rep shared on Friday, August 30.
On Thursday morning, the Dancing With the Stars pro was taken into custody at the Napa County Jail for a felony charge with a $25,000 bail.
Radio dispatch from the day of the arrest revealed the dancer was actually the one who called 911 on his wife, where he requested medical assistance because Garcia was allegedly throwing shoes at him.
In the dispatch audio obtained by TMZ, the employee said, "Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party]."
They continued, "There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There's an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible."
Chigvintsev then reportedly called off the paramedics, as the dispatcher said, "RP is stating no medical is needed now." The worker indicated that the child was at home with their mother and that Chigvintsev and Garcia had been physically separated.
An hour later, authorities arrived at the scene where visible injuries were seen on the victim, leading to Chigvintsev's arrest.
As OK! previously reported, the incident occurred three days after the couple, who share son Matteo, 4, celebrated their wedding anniversary.
“Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything ❤️,” Chigvintsev wrote on Instagram on Monday, August 26.
Garcia replied, “Happy Anniversary Click ❤️🔥💋 Love you so much!”
The TV personality, who married Chigvintsev in 2022, also shared a message about the special day on social media.
The star began by sharing lyrics from Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” before noting, “This song is our love story."
"I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨ Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you! ❤️🔥," the brunette beauty added.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.
Us Weekly obtained the statement from Garcia's rep.