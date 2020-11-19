Dancing with… drama! Nikki Bella revealed she had a stern conversation with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev after he brought his past into the ballroom when his ex-girlfriend, Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, gave him and his partner a low score.

Inaba seemed tougher on Chigvintsev, 38, and Kaitlyn Bristowe after a particular performance, and the Russian dancer certainly took notice. “At this point it starts being a little personal,” stated Chigvintsev, who dated Inaba, 52, years back, adding that she may have “different expectations” of him given their past.

That’s when social media jumped in, bullying Inaba and taking Chigvintsev’s side — but Bella didn’t subscribe to the haters, even if they were backing her beau.

“He and I, like, kind of bumped heads,” the 36-year-old told Us Weekly. “I was like… you’ve made it so personal. She’s getting bullied. You need to go make a video on it,” Bella explained. The dancer seemed to keep the virtual apology private, though, with Bella seeing no need for him to post it online for all of social media to see.

The former wrestler — who recently welcomed 3-month-old son Matteo with her fiancé — said she saw things from an athletic perspective and that criticism comes with the territory. It’s “what you sign up for,” Bella explained, adding that you don’t “cry” over things. “Suck it up. I think [Artem] was so shocked because I was, like, ‘Why are you taking it so personal?'”

Bella brought up the DWTS drama once again on her “The Bellas Podcast” podcast on Wednesday, November 18. “For the women [fans] who thought I should have my man’s back, I would take a bullet for that man,” the Total Divas alum said. “I love that man and we both have chosen to be in the reality world, we put our life out there. So when you all said if it isn’t good I shouldn’t talk about it … no. I talk about the good, the bad, the ugly.

“Artem has the biggest heart and he was feeling bad for Carrie Ann with all the bad comments she was getting on her Instagram,” Bella dished. “At the end of the day, no one wants to be dragged.”

Though he took this instance to heart, Chigvintsev previously laughed off rumors that his ex was giving him low scores because they used to date. “Oh, my goodness! It was so long ago,” the pro dancer told Us Weekly of the former couple’s romance. “It was, like, 2008, we’re in 2020. That’s 12 years ago!”

Chigvintsev and Inaba dated from 2006-2009. And just like his romance, the drama is all in the past. Chigvintsev and his former Bachelorette partner received a perfect score for their November 9 performance following their drama-filled low score. They are now gearing up to compete in the finals.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.