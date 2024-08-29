'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev Arrested for Domestic Battery 3 Days After Celebrating Wedding Anniversary With Wife Nikki Garcia: Report
Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev was reportedly arrested for domestic battery on Thursday, August 28.
The 42-year-old, who shares son Matteo, 4, with wife Nikki Garcia, was booked into the Napa County Jail for a felony charge. The celeb’s bail was set at $25,000.
It is unknown if the dancer’s spouse was involved in the alleged assault, though she posted about being in Napa Valley, Calif., on Wednesday, August 28.
Following the incident, a source told a news outlet, “There were no plans for Artem Chigvintsev to be a part of Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.”
Chigvintsev’s arrest came after he and Garcia recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday, August 26.
“Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything ❤️,” the father-of-one penned on social media alongside images from the couple’s 2022 wedding.
Garcia commented on the post, “Happy Anniversary Click ❤️🔥💋 Love you so much!”
The brunette beauty also shared an upload of her own in honor of their love.
Garcia began by sharing lyrics from Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” writing: “Wise men say / Only fools rush in / But I can’t help falling in love with you / Shall I stay? / Would it be, would it be a sin? / If I can’t help falling in love with you.”
She then penned, “This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨ Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you! ❤️🔥.”
The duo originally met in 2017, when they were partnered up on Dancing With the Stars, as Garcia is a famous TV personality and professional wrestler. At the time, Garcia was still engaged to John Cena.
Back in 2022, Garcia shared an inside look into the duo’s stunning wedding day.
"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, 'Nikki Bella Says I Do,' premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo," she put on social media at the time.