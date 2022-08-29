A Perfect Pair! 'DWTS' Alum Nikki Bella & Pro Artem Chigvintsev Are Officially Married
Partnered for life! Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Nikki Bella and her former pro, Artem Chigvintsev, are officially man and wife.
The couple announced the happy news on Monday, August 29, via the professional wrestler's Instagram.
"We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, 'Nikki Bella Says I Do,' premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo," Bella penned alongside a photo of the couple's rings and another of the two gazing at the sky.
The Total Bellas star and Chigvintsev met during filming of the hit ABC competition show in 2017 while she was still engaged to John Cena. The ex-pair later called it quits, and Bella and the pro dancer started dating in March of 2019.
In November of that year, Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged and welcomed son Matteo Artemovich on July 31, 2020 — only hours after her twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed a child of her own.
After growing their family together and watching Chigvintsev become a father, the athlete revealed she could not love her partner more. "It made me so emotional. It's crazy because I'm already in love with this person. I've created a life with them and we're engaged," Bella previously revealed in an interview.
"But in that moment I had fallen so much more in love with him because to see him be so emotional holding his son, and I could just see this caretaker form, like this man that's going to protect this little boy for the rest of his life," the WWE star explained. "Just seeing the emotion in his face, it made me melt."
Watching the Broadway dancer with their baby boy also made Bella want to speed up the wedding process. "I was like, 'We need to plan our wedding. I need to lock this s**t in.' But it just melted me," she noted of the special father-son moment. "I could just tell in that moment that he was going to be such an amazing father. You rarely see that side of men. So when you see them just let go and be so emotional while they're holding something you love so much is the best feeling ever. Huge turn-on."
