A$AP Rocky Takes Fans by Surprise When He Jumps Over Barrier to Get Ready for the 2023 Met Gala: Watch
A$AP Rocky seemed excited for the 2023 Met Gala! So much so, the rapper surprised fans when he jumped over a barrier outside a hotel in New York City on Monday, May 1.
"A$AP Rocky jumped through the crowd to get ready before the Met Gala #MetGala," one Twitter user uploaded a video of the rapper flying in the air.
People were shocked at why the rapper wouldn't just sneak into the hotel.
One person wrote, "LMAO THE GIRL AFTER REALIZING WHO IT WAS," while another said, "what was in asap rocky’s mind when entering the met gala like that."
A third person referred to his partner, Rihanna, writing, "*Ri Arrived (With Children) lol And He Knew He Was Late..✓."
As OK! previously reported, the musical artist, 34, and the "We Found Love" songstress, 35, are expecting their second child together.
In February, the Grammy winner showed off her growing baby bump when she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," an insider revealed post-show.
The pair "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer," the insider noted. "She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together."
Prior to the big sports event, Rihanna shared more details about how motherhood has changed her perspective on things.
“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," the brunette beauty said. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all."
“It’s important for my son to see that,” Rihanna concluded.
Since then, the pair have been seen out and about with their son.