Pregnant Rihanna Dotes On Son As She Rocks Trendy Outfit In L.A.: Photos

rihanna gallery pp
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 6 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Rihanna was spotted looking as fabulous as ever!

On Wednesday, April 5, the pop icon was dressed to impress while out in L.A., where she was seen doting on her and A$AP Rocky’s little boy.

Scroll through the gallery below to see new photos of the mother-daughter duo.

rihanna
Source: mega

The 2023 Super Bowl performer, who donned an oversized black Wu-Tang jersey, held her 10-month-old under one arm while holding her pregnant belly with the other.

Under the jersey, she wore a black sheer skirt that went down to her ankles, accessorizing with chunky black shades, sparkling rings and a diamond choker. The "Umbrella" singer also had a seductive red lip and long pink nails.

rihanna
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, the future mother-of-two announced her pregnancy during the famous half-time show.

rihann
Source: mega

An inside source recently revealed how Rihanna’s feeling about motherhood after showing the world her stomach.

"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," the insider spilled post-concert.

The businesswoman shocked fans during the show by strutting her stuff in a red latex outfit that accentuated her baby bump.

They added that Rihanna "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together," the source spilled, referring to the Fenty Beauty founder’s boyfriend of three years and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky.

rihanna
Source: mega
Rihanna recently admitted on a podcast that she was hesitant to be the half-time entertainment, describing her decision-making process from last summer.

"I was like: 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" she recalled.

Source: OK!

"And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was, because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," she explained. "The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child."

