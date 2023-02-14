Rihanna Was 'Super Excited To Confirm Her Pregnancy' During Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'She Wants Several Kids'
During the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Rihanna not only made waves for her performance — but she also displayed her baby bump!
"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," an insider revealed of the singer's thoughts post-show.
Though the "Umbrella" songstress, 34, gave birth to her son in May 2022 — she shares him with rapper A$AP Rocky (real name: Rakim Mayers) — she "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer," the insider noted. "She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together."
On Sunday, February 12, the Grammy winner showed off her baby bump while wearing a red latex outfit on stage. A rep for Rihanna later confirmed the exciting news, however, she previously teased someone may be appearing with her.
"I'm not sure. We'll see," she teased about bringing a special guest along prior to the show.
The brunette beauty previously gushed about motherhood during a podcast.
"I'm living for my son," Rihanna said. "Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."
"Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it's not worth it," she explained. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It's so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that."
Rihanna also recalled what it was like to sing in the first place at one of the biggest events of the year.
"I was like: 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" she said.
"And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," she added. "The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child."
The insider spoke with People.