Rihanna Was 'Super Excited To Confirm Her Pregnancy' During Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'She Wants Several Kids'

Rihanna also recalled what it was like to sing in the first place at one of the biggest events of the year.

"I was like: 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" she said.

"And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," she added. "The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child."