Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In Tight Sheer Dress At 2023 Oscars: Photos
Rihanna certainly made an entrance at the 2023 Oscars when she showed off her growing baby bump on the champagne carpet.
On Sunday, March 12, the singer, 35, sported a sheer black dress while posing for the cameras. The star, who is performing her hit song "Lift Me Up" at the awards ceremony, also wore her hair up in a bun.
After it was revealed that the businesswoman would be appearing at the Oscars, she posted about her son, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky, on social media. "my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him @theacademy #oscarnominee #oscarperformancein1week swipe for tb of my fat man," she captioned some photos of the child.
As OK! previously reported, Rihanna made headlines when exhibited her stomach at the Super Bowl in February.
"Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy," an insider revealed post-show.
The pair "wants several kids and is happy that her son with have a sibling come summer," the insider noted. "She loves parenting with Rakim. They are great together."
The "We Found Love" songstress later got candid about motherhood in a new interview.
"You don’t sleep. At all," she recalled. "Not even if you wanted to."
The songwriter added: "Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid."
Ahead of the sports event, Rihanna admitted there's ups and downs when it comes to parenting.
“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything," the soon-to-be mother-of-two told a news outlet. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all."
“It’s important for my son to see that,” Rihanna concluded.