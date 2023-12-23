Baby Joy! Ashanti 'Can’t Wait to Become a Mom' After Rekindling Romance With Nelly
Ashanti could not be more thrilled to be having a baby with Nelly!
According to insiders close to the power couple, the "Foolish" singer, 43, has been looking forward to welcoming her first child into the world with the "Ride Wit Me" artist, 49, after rekindling their early 2000s romance.
"Ashanti can't wait to become a mom," an insider revealed. "Nelly's super excited, too. His kids are all grown up, so it'll be nice to have a baby around again."The Longest Yard actor already has kids Chanelle, 29, and Cornell, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.
Despite the couple being happier than ever about their expanding family, people in Ashanti and Nelly's inner circle have been unsure if the pair plan to make things official. “There’s no word on a wedding," the insider noted.
Earlier this month, sources confirmed the R&B stars — who dated on and off from 2003 until they officially called it quits in 2013 — would be parents. "Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together," the insider confirmed.
In the fall, Nelly finally confirmed he and Ashanti were back together after months of speculation. "Yeah, we cool again," Nelly stated during Philo TV’s Boss Moves with Rasheeda. "It surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more."
- Ashanti Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend Nelly After Rekindling Romance
- Baby Daddy Drama! Rihanna An 'Emotional Wreck' Before Due Date After A$AP Rocky's LAX Arrest: 'She's Extremely Distressed'
- Baby On The Way! Rihanna Is Expecting First Child With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Singer Shows Off Growing Baby Bump On NYC Stroll
"A few years ago, Ashanti never would've imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they're enjoying spending time together," a source spilled about their renewed relationship. "They don’t want to rush anything."
In October, the "Hot In Herre" rapper gushed over his lady on Instagram for her latest trip around the sun. "One time for the birthday girl," Nelly penned alongside photos of some of their best moments together. "Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The following month, Ashanti returned the favor by gifting her man a vintage car for his birthday. "He was in total shock and overcome with emotion when he saw it. This gift meant the world to him because it had a much more sentimental reason behind it," the source said. "This was Nelly’s dream car since he was a kid and he couldn’t believe Ashanti gave him such a thoughtful gift. It’s one of the best presents he’s ever received."
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Ashanti and Nelly.