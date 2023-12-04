Ashanti Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend Nelly After Rekindling Romance

"Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together," a source close to the duo confirmed. The little one will be the "Rock Wit U" singer's first while the "Just a Dream" artist, 49, has daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.

Ashanti, 43, sent the rumor mill into overdrive over the weekend while attending her boyfriend's Black and White Ball in St. Louis, Miss. As the musical duo performed on stage, the "Only U" singer cradled her stomach while Nelly followed suit, leading fans to believe the R&B diva was expecting.