Ashanti Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting Baby No. 1 With Boyfriend Nelly After Rekindling Romance
Ashanti and Nelly are having a baby!
According to insiders, the power couple are expecting a child together in the coming months after rekindling their iconic early 2000s romance.
"Nelly and Ashanti are welcoming their first baby together," a source close to the duo confirmed. The little one will be the "Rock Wit U" singer's first while the "Just a Dream" artist, 49, has daughter Chanelle, 29, and son Cornell Haynes III, 24, with ex Channetta Valentine.
Ashanti, 43, sent the rumor mill into overdrive over the weekend while attending her boyfriend's Black and White Ball in St. Louis, Miss. As the musical duo performed on stage, the "Only U" singer cradled her stomach while Nelly followed suit, leading fans to believe the R&B diva was expecting.
Ashanti and The Longest Yard actor dated on and off from 2003 until they officially called it quits in 2013. In April of this year, the pair were spotted holding hands at a boxing match in Las Vegas.
In September, Nelly confirmed that he and the Stuck actress were back on. "Yeah, we cool again," Nelly stated during Philo TV’s Boss Moves with Rasheeda. "It surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more."
By October, the love birds went Instagram official. "One time for the birthday girl," the "Hot in Herre" rapper gushed over his lady alongside photos of the pair smiling. "Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"
Ashanti was also taken by surprise by their rekindling. "A few years ago, Ashanti never would've imagined reconciling with Nelly, but they're enjoying spending time together," a source spilled. "They don’t want to rush anything."
In November, the "Foolish" artist surprised her man with a vintage car for his birthday. "She had been planning this surprise for months and it was such a hard secret to keep. But seeing his reaction made it all worthwhile," an insider explained.
"He was in total shock and overcome with emotion when he saw it. This gift meant the world to him because it had a much more sentimental reason behind it," the source added. "This was Nelly’s dream car since he was a kid and he couldn’t believe Ashanti gave him such a thoughtful gift. It’s one of the best presents he’s ever received."
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Ashanti and Nelly.