Ashanti Was 'Completely' Taken by Surprise When Nelly Proposed to Her 'in Bed' While They Were Watching TV
Ashanti revealed she was caught off guard when Nelly proposed to her — in a very casual way.
“It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment,” the 43-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, June 18. “We were not dressy.”
The brunette beauty, who was wearing one of her man's T-shirts, was just hanging out when the rapper, decided to pop the question.
“I felt like [the proposal] was going to come soon,” she said, noting she had "absolutely no idea" it was going to happen in that moment. “I didn’t know when. The way that it happened was just so funny. I’m sitting in the bed watching TV with boxers on.”
Though she said the moment was "not really s---," she was still overjoyed. “I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever,” she gushed. “I FaceTimed everyone I know. … I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy, kind of, like, all in one.”
The pair, who are expecting their first child together, dated for 10 years until they split in 2013. They later got back together in April 2023.
As for what the duo's wedding will look like, she's just going with the flow for now. “I think it’s going to be a combination of fashion, glam, Caribbean vibes,” she said of her vision. “I have to have a beach and ocean and sunshine and palm trees.”
Ashanti added that their relationship is better the second time around, as “the growth has been, like, superb, you know, like on both ends,” she said. “We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days. Now it’s kind of like, ‘All right, you good?’ You know, give me a kiss goodbye and it’s over.”
She continued, “It’s not, like, holding on and bickering and we find out what the resolution is. We apologize. … It used to take me a little longer to apologize.”
Ashanti admitted she didn't think Nelly would wall back into her life again after their initial breakup. “For me, personally, I just kind of shut that person out. You know? It’s kind of like, ‘That chapter is closed,'" she said, adding she was "pleasantly surprised" when they rekindled their romance.
Nelly shared a similar sentiment about being back together with Ashanti. "We cool again," the "Dilemma" singer said on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda show in 2023.
"I think it surprised both of us,” he added. “It wasn't anything that was planned."