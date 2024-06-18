Ashanti Was 'Completely' Taken by Surprise When Nelly Proposed to Her 'in Bed' While They Were Watching TV

As for what the duo's wedding will look like, she's just going with the flow for now. “I think it’s going to be a combination of fashion, glam, Caribbean vibes,” she said of her vision. “I have to have a beach and ocean and sunshine and palm trees.”

Ashanti added that their relationship is better the second time around, as “the growth has been, like, superb, you know, like on both ends,” she said. “We are both at a place where like before, sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door, and not talk for a few days. Now it’s kind of like, ‘All right, you good?’ You know, give me a kiss goodbye and it’s over.”