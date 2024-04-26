OK Magazine
Ashanti and Nelly Are 'Over the Moon About the Pregnancy' After Reconciliation: 'Everything Was Meant to Be'

Apr. 26 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ashanti and Nelly feel on top of the world after rekindling their 2000s romance last year.

"Ashanti and Nelly are older, wiser and, of course, more mature this time around," a source spilled to a magazine. "Their history together has set such a foundation, and it truly feels like everything was meant to be."

Nelly and Ashanti got back together in 2023, a decade after their split.

The couple — who first dated on and off from 2003 to 2013 — "haven’t looked back" since things started heating up again last year, as evidenced by their baby news.

"Ashanti is over the moon about the pregnancy, as is Nelly," the insider gushed.

The singer confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month.

This will be the first child for the "Foolish" crooner, 43, while the 49-year-old rapper has two kids from a previous relationship and two children he adopted from his stepsister after she died from leukemia in 2005.

"His kids are grown, so he’s super excited about having a baby of his own again," the source added of Nelly being equally as excited.

The stars also revealed they're now engaged.

Upon sharing the pregnancy update, Ashanti confirmed she and Nelly are also engaged.

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," she gushed to ESSENCE. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Ashanti first sparked pregnancy buzz in December 2023, but she didn't comment on the news until this month.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement when she posted about the surprise on social media.

"😍😍 gonna be a good lookin kid!!!" declared reality star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, while one fan commented, "You can tell she about to be an AMAZING mom!! 💙💙."

"Congrats Ashanti/Nelly !! This is really for all the girls in their 40s being first time moms!!" wrote a third supporter. "Don’t lose hope. God is always on time ❤️."

This will be Ashanti's first child.

The stars' rekindled romance shocked fans, but the "Hot in Herre" artist confessed he also didn't see it coming.

"I think it surprised both of us," he spilled in a September 2023 interview. "It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned."

Life & Style reported on the couple's excitement for their baby.

