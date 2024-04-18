Ashanti Shows Off Baby Bump After Confirming She and Nelly Are Engaged and Expecting Their First Child Together: Photos
Now that Ashanti and Nelly's secret is officially out, she's proudly showing off her baby bump!
One day after the "Foolish" singer confirmed she and the rapper are expecting their first child together — and are engaged — she took to her Instagram Story to put her pregnant belly on display.
In the video, Ashanti, 43, showed off her royal blue sleeveless dress, which hugged her growing bump. The star had her long hair slicked back into a ponytail and wore big statement earrings and a few chunky bracelets.
The "Baby" crooner simply captioned her upload: "@nelly❤️🙏🏽."
Ashanti revealed their exciting news one day earlier via a video that showed her prepping for a performance. When asked how much time she would need before hitting the stage, she replied, "I'm gonna need about nine months" while holding up a pregnancy test.
"Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆," the vocalist captioned the clip.
La La Anthony was over the moon for the pair, commenting on the post, "Congratulations on this beautiful blessing!!!!❤️❤️❤️so happy for u guys!!!"
"Nelly said you not getting away from me again lol," one fan joked, referring to how the pair rekindled their romance last year after dating on and off from 2003 to 2013.
"Yay!!!! So happy for you!!! 😍," another support exclaimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though the pregnancy rumors first started in late 2023, the actress didn't acknowledged them until now.
"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," she gushed to ESSENCE. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”
The stars' rekindled romance shocked fans, but the "Hot in Herre" artist, 49, admitted he didn't see it coming either.
"I think it surprised both of us," he confessed. "It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned."
This past October, the actor made an Instagram tribute for his lover's birthday and shared several photos of them from over the years.
"One time for the birthday girl…. Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women I know," he declared. "@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"
Ashanti returned the favor a few weeks later.
"Happy Birthday Bighead!!! One of the kindest, most genuine men I’ve ever met," she raved of her beau. "You have such a big heart and are ALWAYS giving to others Today is YOUR day!!! Love u! Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉 well Nov 2nd…. You know I be a lil late…. We had a LOT going on! 🤣 @nelly 🥳."
This will be Ashanti's first child, while the former Dancing With the Stars contestant has two children from a previous relationship and adopted his stepsister's two kids after she died in 2005.