Who Is Ashley Avignone? Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's Mysterious Blonde Bestie

Who is that girl with the blonde bob next to Taylor Swift? That's Ashley Avignone!

The mysterious friend of the international superstar has been a longtime confidante of Swift and was spotted alongside her at many football games over the season.

In October 2023, Avignone was in the singer's star studded box when the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. Additionally, the pal was by Swift's side in December 2023 at the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and she joined the hitmaker again in January to see the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs at Highmark Stadium.