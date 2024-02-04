OK Magazine
Who Is Ashley Avignone? Everything You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's Mysterious Blonde Bestie

Source: @ashavignone/Instagram
Feb. 4 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Who is that girl with the blonde bob next to Taylor Swift? That's Ashley Avignone!

The mysterious friend of the international superstar has been a longtime confidante of Swift and was spotted alongside her at many football games over the season.

In October 2023, Avignone was in the singer's star studded box when the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. Additionally, the pal was by Swift's side in December 2023 at the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, and she joined the hitmaker again in January to see the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs at Highmark Stadium.

Source: @ashavignone/Instagram

Ashley Avignone is a stylist.

Avignone has been spotted alongside Swift so many times, so it makes sense people are especially curious to learn more about the member of the "Cruel Summer" performer's girl group.

Avignone is originally from L.A., however, she grew up in Arizona. She moved back to L.A. during her college years, where she attended the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) to study fashion design and moved to NYC post-grad.

Source: @ashavignone/Instagram

Ashley Avignone is also friends with Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively.

Since completing her degree, Avignone began working as a stylist. She got her start as an assistant celebrity stylist and appeared on season 3 of The Rachel Zoe Project in 2010.

"I assisted the best stylists in the game for about six years, and when I decided to break out on my own I was nervous,” she told Simply Inc. in an October 2013 interview. “I was extremely lucky in finding representation right away. You have to believe in yourself, but it also helps when others believe in you too.”

Avignone then moved onto red carpet styling before she started her own company, Avignone Studio. The blonde beauty additionally works in interior design.

Source: @ashavignone/Instagram

Ashley Avignone also works in interior deisgn.

Avignone first met Swift through their mutual friend Emma Stone. The fashion expert and Stone are childhood besties, as they both grew up in Arizona. As the actress became more notable, Avignone styled her for many red carpets and has since built friendships with A-listers, including Swift.

Despite being introduced by Stone, Swift and Avignone have built a strong friendship of their own, as the businesswoman shared a birthday shout-out for the Grammy winner in 2019.

"30 years of life for you, 11 years of friendship for us. Thanks for being the bestest friend, listener, dance party-starter, story teller, haircut enthusiast, with the biggest, warmest, and most generous heart,” she wrote on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Tay!! Love you to pieces ❤️.”

Source: @ashavignone/Instagram

Ashley Avignone met Taylor Swift through Emma Stone.

Not only is Avignone close with Swift and Stone, but she has also been spotted with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Antoni Porowski, Justin Theroux, Michelle Pfeiffer, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Sabrina Carpenter and others.

Avignone has also been a long-standing member of Swift's girl squad, as in July 2023, she uploaded pictures from the 34-year-old's famous 4th of July bash.

