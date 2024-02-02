OK Magazine
Brittany Mahomes Defends New Pal Taylor Swift Against 'Losers' Who Say She 'Ruined Football': 'Let Them Know'

brittany mahomes defends taylor swift against losers pp
Source: @brittanylynne/instagram
By:

Feb. 2 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Brittany Mahomes is sticking up for her new bestie Taylor Swift after NFL fans have been rude to the pop star ever since she started showing up to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his football games.

On Friday, February 2, the wife of Patrick Mahomes, who plays on the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis, reposted a quote from Charles Barkley, who recently spoke up for the singer.

brittanylynne
Source: @brittanylynne/instagram

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift became fast friends.

“If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser," the quote read via her Instagram Story.

Alongside the quote, she wrote, "Let. Them. Know."

brittany mahomes defends taylor swift from losers
Source: @brittanylynne/instagram

Brittany Mahomes stuck up for Taylor Swift via Instagram.

As OK! previously reported, Charles, 60, came to Taylor's defense after people have been saying her presence isn't wanted at the games.

“If you’re screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jack---,” he stated. “You can be A or B. One of the two.”

Bob Costas, who was a guest on Charles' show, also weighed in and said if Taylor does attend the Super Bowl on February 11, the ratings might be through the roof.

“The NFL reigns supreme — not only over sports — but over all of American entertainment. … It’s the only thing that consistently aggregates huge audiences,” the 71-year-old began.

“Like 90 of the top 100 rated television shows in a given year are football games — almost all of them NFL games. And so you would think they couldn’t improve on that, but now they’ve tapped into another demographic,” he explained.

brittanylynne
Source: @brittanylynne/instagram

Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce in 2023.

MORE ON:
Brittany Matthews
Brittany, 28, and Taylor have become fast friends ever since her romance with Travis, 34, began in the summer of 2023.

The two constantly post together on social media, and Brittany recently had to defend herself from haters as well.

“Recently there has been ALOT more rude a-- people on here, waaaay more than normal… I’m not she where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from… please,” Brittany wrote in December 2023.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift may be able to make it to the Super Bowl this year.

For her part, Taylor told Time magazine she doesn't always know when she's up on the big screen.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said during the interview. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

