'You're a Loser': Charles Barkley Bashes 'Jack---' NFL Fans for Claiming Taylor Swift 'Ruined Football'

“If you’re screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jack---,” he stated. “You can be A or B. One of the two.”

Sports commentator Bob Costas — who was a guest on the episode — agreed with Barkley, noting how the “Dress” songwriter has brought a whole new audience to football since going public with her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023.