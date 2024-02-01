Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Donald Trump's Insecurity Over Taylor Swift's Popularity, Claims He Couldn't Even Sell Out SoFi Stadium
On Wednesday, January 31, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a portion of his monologue to mocking the conservative movement's obsession with pop superstar Taylor Swift and former President Donald Trump's reported insecurity about her popularity.
Reacting to reports that Trump believes his supporters, also known as "Trumpers," are more committed than Swift's fans, affectionately referred to as "Swifties," Kimmel humorously pointed out the primary difference between the two groups.
"If Taylor Swift told her fans to storm the Capitol on January 6th? They would have succeeded; they would be running the country right now," Kimmel joked. "They would not have stopped."
Kimmel continued to delve into the topic, scrutinizing Trump's fixation on Swift.
"And why is he even thinking like this? He is not running against Taylor Swift," Kimmel noted.
The host also humorously highlighted the stark contrast in popularity between the two figures, declaring, "If Donald Trump held a rally at SoFi Stadium here in L.A., they would still have enough empty seats to also hold a Taylor Swift concert that night."
To further emphasize the point, Kimmel mentioned that unlike Trump's free rallies, Swift's fans willingly pay hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars to see her perform. Plus, not only is her popularity evident in the United States, but she also has a global fanbase.
Kimmel questioned Trump's presence in places such as Tokyo, Singapore and even Gelsenkirchen, Germany, where Swift is set to perform at a soccer stadium with a capacity of over 62,000 people. "It might not even exist," Kimmel teased.
The comedian cheekily added, "Taylor Swift is so popular, people want to watch her watching a football game."
"The truth is, you’re not even the most popular Donald," Kimmel told the camera, addressing the former president. "That’s still a cartoon duck with a speech impediment and no pants on."
Kimmel ended the segment by joking, "What's finally going to bring down Donald Trump – will be an army of pissed-off Swifties."
“If he wasn’t so jealous, maybe he might even enjoy Taylor's music," he continued. "I mean, so many of her songs – seem like they were written specifically for him."
The comedian then began to list off a number of Swift's tunes, such as "Don't Blame Me," "You Need to Calm Down," "Is It Over Now?," "Karma," "You're On Your Own, Kid," and the one Kimmel thinks would be Trump's favorite: "Me."