Dr. Phil McGraw Claims People Shouldn't Be 'Criticized' for Using Ozempic to Lose Weight: 'More Power to Them'
Dr. Phil McGraw had some firm words for those criticizing Hollywood stars for using Ozempic to help lose weight.
The television personality said it "drives him crazy" when he reads headlines that say someone "admitted" to using the weight-loss drug because it "suggests some kind of wrongdoing."
"First off, what business is it of anybody else how someone is managing their health?" he asked.
"If someone is using a tool to help them get back to health, help them lose weight, which takes the pressure off their heart, this isn’t something they should be criticized about," he added. "I say more power to ‘em."
"Don’t feel guilty about it and don’t be shamed from people saying something about it," he continued, speaking to patients who chose to use Ozempic. "Tell them to mind their own d--- business."
This comes after a number of celebrities have come forward to share they have used medication for weight-loss, including Kelly Clarkson and Whoopi Goldberg.
The Kardashians star Scott Disick also showed his prescription of Mounjaro in his refrigerator on a recent episode of the Hulu show after sparking concerns about his health due to his rapidly shrinking frame.
Perhaps most famously is Oprah Winfrey, who debuted her slimmed-down figure after decades of struggling with her weight.
"Obesity is a disease. It’s not about willpower — it's about the brain," she explained at the time, admitting she had to let go of her own "shame" about using prescription medication to assist her in reaching her health goals.
"I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight," she noted. "I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control."
"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," she said at the time. "I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
Dr. Terry Dubrow later showered Winfrey with praise for her decision to discuss her choices publicly in an interview that aired in December 2023.
"I think of all the wonderful things Oprah has done in her career for health and wellness and mental wellbeing, this is going to be the most significant," he shared. "She is going to save lives."
Dr. Phil spoke with Extra about his views on Ozempic.