New Mom Ashley Benson 'Couldn't Wait' to Travel Again After Being 'Stuck in the House' While Pregnant
Ashley Benson is over nesting mode!
This past weekend, the actress appeared at Epic Cons Chicago, marking one of her first public engagements since becoming pregnant with her and husband Brandon Davis' baby last year.
"I couldn't wait to get on the [plane]," the Pretty Little Liars alum, 34, admitted of heading out to the event. "I've been stuck in the house for 10 months, pregnant."
The blonde beauty revealed in February that she had given birth to their first child — a baby girl. Though she uploaded a sweet shot of the infant's hand at the time, the spouses have yet to show the tot's face.
"Ashley and Brandon couldn’t be more ecstatic to have welcomed their baby girl. Although this is their first, Ashley has taken to motherhood like a total pro, and Brandon is already making an incredible father," an insider gushed to a news outlet last month.
The source noted that Davis, 45, has been "waiting on Ashley and the baby hand and foot. Ashley thinks it’s so sweet to see him holding and taking care of their daughter."
At the time, the insider said both of their mothers had "been spending plenty of time with the baby and they’re thrilled to have this precious little girl to dote on."
"It’s a very special time for the whole family," they added.
Benson and the oil heir's romance has moved at a quick pace, as they became engaged in 2023 after less than a year of dating. They shared the news via social media, with Davis calling her "the love of my life" while she showed off her huge diamond ring.
Less than six months after Davis got down on one knee, it was revealed they tied the knot.
That confirmation was quickly followed by Benson's pregnancy, though a separate insider said the baby news "was not a surprise," as they both felt ready to start a family together.
"It was something that was extremely important to him and was vocalized from the very beginning," the source stated. "She initially wasn’t expecting to have kids at this time in her life but that changed after falling so deeply in love with him."
Prior to hitting it off with Davis, the TV star appeared dated rapper G-Eazy.