Ashley Benson Flaunts Her Assets in Mesh Crop Top as She Poses for Rare Photo With Husband Brandon Davis

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Ashley Benson flaunted her figure while posing next to her husband, Brandon Davis. The 36-year-old took to her Instagram to share a series of photos as she cozied up to Davis on Sunday, September 27, showing off her cleavage in a black mesh crop top and a hot pink string bikini top.

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Source: @ASHLEYBENSON/INSTAGRAM Ashley Benson wowed in the Y2K-inspired look.

She paired the top with a low-waisted black leather skirt that gave fans a glimpse of her toned midsection, tall black boots and a black purse, captioning the post "Y2K 💋," as she pulled her brown hair up slightly and opted for a sparkly eyeshadow look. Davis matched his wife's vibe in a simple pair of black jeans, a white T-shirt and a leather jacket while he stood next to her for a few selfies.

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Ashely Benson's Fans Couldn't Get Enough

Source: @ASHLEYBENSON/INSTAGRAM One fan told Ashley Benson that her 'outfit slays.'

"Babe this look is everything 😮‍💨😍😍" gushed one fan. Model and actress Brooks Nader commented, "Icon." "OKAY THAT OUTFIT SLAYS," said a third. Another wrote, "Gorgeous as always," while a fourth added, "Okay, but this is EVERYTHING." "GURLLLL, U LOOKING STUNNING," penned a fifth admirer.

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Ashely Benson and Brandon Davis Got Married in 2023

Source: @ASHLEYBENSON/INSTAGRAM Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis have one child together.

The Pretty Little Liars alum and Davis, the 47-year-old grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, tied the knot in November 2023 after first sparking dating rumors in January of that same year. After a few months of marriage, the pair welcomed their first child, a baby girl in February 2024. As previously reported by OK!, "Ashley’s personality has changed since she became a mother," said a longtime collaborator of the actress. "Even though she and Brandon went into their partnership explicitly wanting to raise a family together, the turnaround since then has been surprising."

'This Lifestyle Suits Them a Lot Better'

Source: @ASHLEYBENSON/INSTAGRAM Ashely Benson and Brandon Davis are 'devoted parents,' shared a source.