Ashley Benson Flaunts Her Assets in Mesh Crop Top as She Poses for Rare Photo With Husband Brandon Davis
Sept. 28 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Ashley Benson flaunted her figure while posing next to her husband, Brandon Davis.
The 36-year-old took to her Instagram to share a series of photos as she cozied up to Davis on Sunday, September 27, showing off her cleavage in a black mesh crop top and a hot pink string bikini top.
She paired the top with a low-waisted black leather skirt that gave fans a glimpse of her toned midsection, tall black boots and a black purse, captioning the post "Y2K 💋," as she pulled her brown hair up slightly and opted for a sparkly eyeshadow look.
Davis matched his wife's vibe in a simple pair of black jeans, a white T-shirt and a leather jacket while he stood next to her for a few selfies.
Ashely Benson's Fans Couldn't Get Enough
"Babe this look is everything 😮💨😍😍" gushed one fan.
Model and actress Brooks Nader commented, "Icon."
"OKAY THAT OUTFIT SLAYS," said a third.
Another wrote, "Gorgeous as always," while a fourth added, "Okay, but this is EVERYTHING."
"GURLLLL, U LOOKING STUNNING," penned a fifth admirer.
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Ashely Benson and Brandon Davis Got Married in 2023
The Pretty Little Liars alum and Davis, the 47-year-old grandson of billionaire oil tycoon Marvin Davis, tied the knot in November 2023 after first sparking dating rumors in January of that same year.
After a few months of marriage, the pair welcomed their first child, a baby girl in February 2024.
As previously reported by OK!, "Ashley’s personality has changed since she became a mother," said a longtime collaborator of the actress. "Even though she and Brandon went into their partnership explicitly wanting to raise a family together, the turnaround since then has been surprising."
'This Lifestyle Suits Them a Lot Better'
"Everybody who knows them assumed that once they had a kid, they would rely on an army of nannies and domestic help so that they could keep up their active social lives, but that has not been the case," the insider added. "In relatively short order, they have evolved into serious, responsible and devoted parents."
"This lifestyle suits them a lot better than chasing party after party and hanging out with people they’ve been friends with since their early twenties," the source dished about the couple.
Back in January 2024, the blonde beauty opened up to LADYGUNN Magazine right before giving birth, admitting, "Being a parent is gonna f------ change everything."
She also reflected on falling in love with her husband, adding, "The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming... which ironically is when I connected with Brandon."