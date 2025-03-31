Ashley Graham Stuns in Tiny Yellow Bikini as She Declares Sneaky Getaway to Miami 'for 3 Days' Was 'Worth It': Hot Photos
Ashley Graham is soaking up every moment of her Miami escape!
The model, who jetted to the tropical location in February, just dropped another round of stunning vacation shots via Instagram.
One standout? A sizzling snap of her in a tiny yellow bikini, lounging in a chic cabana surrounded by warm wood paneling and lush greenery.
Relaxing on a plush white lounge chair, she paired her beach look with sleek black sunglasses, giving off effortless vacation vibes.
“Snuck away for 3 days. Worth it. Full story in bio,” she wrote in the caption.
Graham also shared a mirror video of herself rocking a curve-hugging white maxi dress in a bathroom, along with fun glimpses of her trip, which included a claw machine win, a juicy burger moment and cocktails with her husband, Justin Ervin.
As OK! previously reported, she first teased her Miami trip with a playful “fit check” video on Instagram last month. Dressed in a white crocheted cover-up, she posed before slipping it off to reveal her bright yellow bikini.
“#fitcheck Miami edition ☀️ the yellow hair clip was a paid actor,” she joked in the caption of the post.
Her vacation wardrobe kept turning heads.
Later, she stepped out in a white bodycon dress, accessorized with a boho bag, oversized earrings and block heels. Ervin even made a cameo, stepping into the frame to plant a sweet kiss on his wife.
For a glam night out, Graham wowed in a long-sleeved, figure-hugging dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, flaunting her legs. She also nailed a casual-chic look with a black halter top tucked into flared jeans, cinched at the waist with a black belt.
On her Substack, which she launched in January, the Sports Illustrated model shared more details about her trip, which started as work but quickly turned into an unforgettable getaway with Ervin.
“As usual, Miami had it all — good food, strong tequila, and fabulous encounters. And as promised, I’m sharing my behind-the-scenes shenanigans and top-tier recommendations for eating and drinking your way through South Beach,” she wrote. “It’s always fun traveling with Justin.”
Still, as a mom of three boys, Isaac, Roman and Malachi, she made sure to soak up quality time with them before heading off.
“Their latest obsession is a Netflix show called Tiny Creatures, and yes, it’s fully mommy-and-daddy approved. Each episode follows the life of a little animal on a big adventure. It’s wild. I mean, I'm a 37-year-old woman, and I enjoy this show immensely. Once the important prep was taken care of, it was off to the airport,” she added of her twins, Roman and Malachi.