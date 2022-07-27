Ashley Judd Reveals She 'Made Amends' With Her Rapist: 'We Had A Restorative-Justice Conversation'

This isn't the first time Judd has spoken candidly about her experiences with sexual assault and finding her path to healing. As OK! previously reported, while attending the Women in the World summit in New York in April 2019, the actress opened up on her decision to end a pregnancy after she was raped.

"I’m very thankful I was able to access safe and legal abortion," she told the audience. "Because the rapist, who is a Kentuckian, as am I, and I reside in Tennessee, has paternity rights in Kentucky and Tennessee. I would’ve had to co-parent with my rapist."

"Having safe access to abortion was personally important to me and, as I said earlier, democracy starts with our skin," she continued. “We’re not supposed to regulate what we choose to do with our insides."

The Healing with David Kessler podcast was first to break the story of Judd's meeting with her rapist.