OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Naomi Judd
NEWS

Ashley Judd Reflects on Final Moments With Mother Naomi in Emotional Docuseries

Photo of Ashley Judd and Naomi Judd
Source: Mega

In 'The Judd Family: Truth Be Told,' Ashley Judd opened up about her final moments with her mother, Naomi.

By:

May 25 2025, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

Ashley Judd's recent revelations about her final moments with her mother, Naomi Judd, are nothing short of haunting.

In the Lifetime docuseries The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, the 57-year-old actress shared the devastating details surrounding her final moments with the country music legend before her tragic death by suicide in 2022.

"I woke up I had a text from mom that just said, 'Please help,'" Ashley recalled.

Photo of Naomi Judd
Source: Mega

Ashley Judd recalled a final message from Naomi Judd that read, 'Please help.'

She spoke about their last moments, revealing how distressed Naomi appeared: "When I got there, mom was very uncomfortable in her body pacing around the kitchen and expressing that she didn't want to be here anymore."

"I put my hand on her leg and she patted me and she slowly softened and came back to herself," Ashley said while assuring her mother she had nothing to worry about.

Photo of Ashley Judd and Naomi Judd
Source: Mega

Ashley Judd remembered gently comforting Naomi Judd in her kitchen before tragedy struck.

Ashley later recounted the horrifying moment she discovered her mother's lifeless body.

"When I rounded the corner I entered her bedroom and I saw that she had harmed herself. I spent the next whatever it was — half hour — just holding my mother and talking to her," Ashley recalled.

Among her tears, Ashley whispered, "It's OK I've seen how much you've been suffering."

"I was holding her hand. I was kissing her. She was so soft. She smelled so pretty," she said.

Naomi Judd
Naomi Judd

Photo of Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd
Source: Mega

Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd appeared together in the docuseries.

After tragedy struck, Ashley said she was grateful to spend time with her mom before she passed.

"It was like this final consummation of the love in the relationship that we had transformed. What an honor to be born into this human life to be chosen by her. I got to hold space I got to bookend. And I'm just so glad I was there," she said.

Ashley also set the record straight about rumors regarding family conflict over their late mother's estate. "Wynonna and I are not fighting," she asserted. "We've had disagreements like all sisters do but the idea that we're in some sort of war over our mother's estate is just false. In fact we've become closer."

Photo of Naomi Judd and Ashley Judd
Source: Mega

After discovering Naomi Judd's body, Ashley Judd said she held her mother for over half an hour.

Echoing her sister's sentiments, Wynonna, 60, affirmed, "I love my sister. I will always love my sister. And we are united in grief."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

