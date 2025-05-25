Ashley Judd Reflects on Final Moments With Mother Naomi in Emotional Docuseries
Ashley Judd's recent revelations about her final moments with her mother, Naomi Judd, are nothing short of haunting.
In the Lifetime docuseries The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, the 57-year-old actress shared the devastating details surrounding her final moments with the country music legend before her tragic death by suicide in 2022.
"I woke up I had a text from mom that just said, 'Please help,'" Ashley recalled.
She spoke about their last moments, revealing how distressed Naomi appeared: "When I got there, mom was very uncomfortable in her body pacing around the kitchen and expressing that she didn't want to be here anymore."
"I put my hand on her leg and she patted me and she slowly softened and came back to herself," Ashley said while assuring her mother she had nothing to worry about.
Ashley later recounted the horrifying moment she discovered her mother's lifeless body.
"When I rounded the corner I entered her bedroom and I saw that she had harmed herself. I spent the next whatever it was — half hour — just holding my mother and talking to her," Ashley recalled.
Among her tears, Ashley whispered, "It's OK I've seen how much you've been suffering."
"I was holding her hand. I was kissing her. She was so soft. She smelled so pretty," she said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After tragedy struck, Ashley said she was grateful to spend time with her mom before she passed.
"It was like this final consummation of the love in the relationship that we had transformed. What an honor to be born into this human life to be chosen by her. I got to hold space I got to bookend. And I'm just so glad I was there," she said.
Ashley also set the record straight about rumors regarding family conflict over their late mother's estate. "Wynonna and I are not fighting," she asserted. "We've had disagreements like all sisters do but the idea that we're in some sort of war over our mother's estate is just false. In fact we've become closer."
Echoing her sister's sentiments, Wynonna, 60, affirmed, "I love my sister. I will always love my sister. And we are united in grief."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.