Ashley Judd Reflects on Final Moments With Mother Naomi in Emotional Docuseries

Ashley Judd's recent revelations about her final moments with her mother, Naomi Judd, are nothing short of haunting.

In the Lifetime docuseries The Judd Family: Truth Be Told, the 57-year-old actress shared the devastating details surrounding her final moments with the country music legend before her tragic death by suicide in 2022.

"I woke up I had a text from mom that just said, 'Please help,'" Ashley recalled.