Naomi Judd's Kids Spill on Country Star's Final Days in Upcoming Lifetime Documentary

In a heart-wrenching revelation, Ashley Judd has bravely lifted the veil on her mother, Naomi Judd's tragic death, a mere two weeks after they lost her on April 30, 2022.

The emotional actress sat down with Good Morning America to share a deeply personal truth, with the blessing of her sister, Wynonna Judd and her stepfather, Larry Strickland.

Naomi, who passed at the age of 76, had been battling severe mental illness, ultimately leading her to take her own life just one day before receiving the honor of induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.