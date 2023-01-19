Naomi Judd's Suicide Prompted By Singing Struggles: 'She Started Losing Her Voice 10 Years Ago'
Before Naomi Judd took her own life this past April, the music icon was very transparent about her mental health battle, which included bipolar disorder, depression and PTSD. But the newly uncovered police report from the day of her death revealed she was also privately struggling career-wise.
"Naomi had started losing her voice 10-12 years ago," the Williamson County Sheriff's deputy's notes, which were obtained by Radar, stated. "She probably doesn’t have one now."
The officer also said she "was high drama" after it was announced shortly before her death that she and daughter Wynonna Judd were embarking on eight last shows together.
"Over the years, Wynonna had to practically drag her mom kicking and screaming to do the various Judds reunion tours they’ve staged, but Naomi always snapped right into her role in the duo and performed wonderfully," an insider shared of the situation. "Wy didn’t think this short tour would be any different, but for Naomi, her mental health had just declined, so the least bit of pressure sent her over the edge."
As OK! reported, Naomi was in her home when she shot herself in the head, leaving behind a suicide note that read, "Do not let Wy come to my funeral. She’s mentally ill."
Wynonna, 58, chose to attend the ceremony anyway, with another source explaining she's choosing "to believe her mother did not mean what she wrote."
"Naomi had suffered from mental illness and suicidal thoughts for years, and Wynonna suffered right along with her," the insider added. "They toured the world and became music superstars as The Judds, but that also caused a lot of conflict."
The crooner decided to carry out the eight concerts in her mother's honor, though performing solo wasn't easy.
"It's devastatingly beautiful to go back to the past and relive some of these memories," she confessed in an October interview. "Yesterday I was in rehearsal and there’s a part in the show where they sync up Mom singing with me. And I turned around and I just lost it."
"I love my mother and she makes me crazy still," the singer gushed. "Your relationship with your mother never ends. I still talk to her and it’s awesome and it’s hard."