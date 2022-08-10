Validity Of Naomi Judd's Final Will Questioned, Battle Over Late Country Singer's $25 Million Fortune Heats Up
After allegedly leaving daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd out of her will, the validity of Naomi Judd's handwriting on the official document has been called into question. According to Radar, a forensic handwriting expert is taking another look at the will as the country singer's eldest daughter may be ready to contest it after Naomi left all of her $25 million fortune to husband Larry Strickland.
“The initials and signature are traced -- they are not written by her,” handwriting expert Peggy Walla of Texas-based LPR Investigations told the outlet about the legal document. The five page long will was reportedly executed before two witnesses on November 20, 2017.
WYNONNA JUDD SCHEMING TO CONTEST LATE MOM'S $25 MILLION WILL AFTER SHE & ASHLEY JUDD WERE LEFT CUT OUT
“That means someone put a lighter piece of paper over her regular signature and traced it,” the private investigator explained. “It doesn’t have fluidity. Usually when you are signing your name – the pen is already in motion when it starts to hit the paper and it gives it a feathered look where these are intentional ‘starts and stops.’”
“Yes, it is my opinion the original should be examined - forensically!” Walla said of the will in which Naomi allegedly stated, “I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate.”
“If you look at the top of the O in Naomi – the top of it is cut off and there is no reason why it should be cut off like that,” Walla noted. “You and I sign our names every day and we don’t have to think about how to form the letter, or if it looks right, we don’t think about stuff like that. The (pen) pressure is the same all the way across – the starting and stops of the initials are blunt instead of feathered – like someone intentionally started and stopped.”
As OK! previously reported, the Rio Diablo star tragically died by suicide in April after a long fought battle with mental illness.
WYNONNA JUDD'S DAUGHTER IS SENTENCED TO EIGHT YEARS IN PRISON
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered," Wynonna and Ashley wrote in an Instagram post shortly after her passing. "We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
Despite putting up a united front in their statement, insiders say the "I Saw The Light" vocalist believes her sister and Naomi's husband “conspired against her.”
“Wynonna was banking on getting a piece of the pie,” a source revealed. "Wynonna has had money problems throughout her adult life. She’s blown through every dollar she made with The Judds. She even checked into a treatment facility in 2004 for a ‘money disorder!”