Validity Of Naomi Judd's Final Will Questioned, Battle Over Late Country Singer's $25 Million Fortune Heats Up

“That means someone put a lighter piece of paper over her regular signature and traced it,” the private investigator explained. “It doesn’t have fluidity. Usually when you are signing your name – the pen is already in motion when it starts to hit the paper and it gives it a feathered look where these are intentional ‘starts and stops.’”

“Yes, it is my opinion the original should be examined - forensically!” Walla said of the will in which Naomi allegedly stated, “I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate.”