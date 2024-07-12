Ashley Olsen 'Looked Really Happy' Supporting Husband Louis Eisner at His Art Gallery Show in Martha's Vineyard
Ashley Olsen is in her wifey era.
On Tuesday, July 9, the child star, now 38, proudly supported her husband, Louis Eisner, at his art gallery show in Martha's Vineyard.
"They looked really happy," an eyewitness spilled to a news publication of the couple after seeing them display a united front at Eisner's "Persona Non Grata" exhibition at Winter Street Gallery on the Massachusetts island.
The insider dished: "[Ashley] was walking around the art show admiring his work. She appeared to be in a great mood, saying 'Hello' to people in the gallery and even had a smile."
The intricate art show officially opens on Friday, July 12, and will be displayed through Sunday, August 11.
"Persona non grata may be viewed as the sum of two highly distinct parts: the artworks’ visual elements and the cultural commentary implicitly conveyed," a description displayed on a website for the exhibit explained. "From these vantage points, Eisner presents opposing forces that deny any literal or narrative meaning, instead embracing an idiosyncratic approach that challenges and enlivens conventions within art."
Olsen's support of Eisner comes more than a year after the couple secretly welcomed their first child together.
In August 2023, news broke that the Full House actress secretly gave birth to her son, Otto, several months prior.
The fashion designer became pregnant after tying the knot with Eisner in December 2022 — roughly five years after the duo first started dating in October 2017.
Olsen had kept her wedding ceremony quiet too, as it wasn't revealed until the first week of January 2023 that the New York Minute star privately married Eisner at a Bel-Air, Calif., home with no more than "50 or so" people in attendance total, a source previously revealed.
The businesswoman first sparked rumors she was engaged to Eisner in May 2022 when she was spotted out and about with a shiny gold band around her ring finger. She was also seen with a ring on the same finger in July 2019.
Olsen keeps rather private about her love life and isn't on any social media. While Eisner does have an Instagram account, he mainly just uses it to share photos of his art.
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Olsen supporting her husband by attending his art exhibit.