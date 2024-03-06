Still Friends? Ashley Tisdale Admits She Hasn't Seen Vanessa Hudgens 'in a Long Time'
Say it ain't so!
Though Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens seemed to become thick as thieves after starring in High School Musical together, the former hinted the two had a falling out when she appeared on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live.
"We got this a lot. Basically, people want to know what's going on with you and Vanessa. Do you guys hang out?" host Andy Cohen asked the Disney Channel alum.
"I haven't seen her in a long time," Tisdale, 38, vaguely admitted. "You know, like I think, obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, she has a full-time job."
The mom-of-one — who welcomed a daughter with husband Christopher French in 2021 — didn't share any more details about their relationship.
Rumors of a falling out peaked when Tisdale didn't attend Hudgens' 2023 wedding to Cole Tucker.
Some fans believe the two may have drifted apart after the "Say OK" crooner, 35, split from Austin Butler — who is friends with Tisdale — in 2019.
"Ashley Tisdale confirming she hasn’t seen Vanessa Hudgens in a long time is TEA that she’s team Austin," one person tweeted, while another questioned, "@Andy and @ashleytisdale What is the friendship status between Ashley and Vanessa? Is it true Ashley picked sides of Vanessa and Austin’s breakup?"
It was just last summer that the blonde beauty made it clear she's still pals with her Sharpay;s Fabulous Adventure costar, 32, as she posted a photo of him with her daughter. In the caption, she referred to the Oscar nominee as "Uncle Austin."
Tisdale also didn't hesitate to rave over the actor when a WWHL fan asked if she "ever imagined he would become the superstar he is now?"
"Yes, I definitely knew he was destined for what he's doing now," the Frenshe founder replied, then answering an inquiry about how Butler hasn't been able to fully stop talking in the voice he developed when portraying Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic.
"I think the Elvis voice, I think it was really hard for him, because he was struck in Australia doing Elvis for two years," she said in his defense. "And it's probably really hard to just go from that to talking normal. He went into a deep dive when he had the time off."
"But he's such a cutie and so amazing," she gushed.