OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ashley Tisdale
OK LogoNEWS

Former Disney Star Reveals Awkward Run-in With Ashley Tisdale During Post-Acting Waitress Gig: 'She Was Uncomfortable'

annaliese ashely tisdale pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Was Ashley Tisdale purposely acting "uncomfortable" or was she possibly dealing with social anxiety?

Anneliese van der Pol called out the fellow Disney Channel star for her behavior years ago during a run-in at a restaurant where the That's So Raven alum was waitressing after her days as a childhood actress.

Article continues below advertisement
anneliese van der pol
Source: mega

Anneliese van der Pol used to waitress in NYC after her Disney Channel days.

During the Thursday, August 24, episode of her newly launched "Big Name B------" podcast, van der Pol recalled certain experiences she had serving customers as a waitress in New York City when she detailed a specific instance serving Tisdale's table.

"I want to say she was lovely, but…" van der Pol confessed while trailing off, leaving listeners to imply the opposite.

Article continues below advertisement
ashley tisdale
Source: mega

Anneliese van der Pol claimed Ashley Tisdale acted 'uncomfortable' when served by the 'That's So Raven' alum.

"She didn’t do anything [wrong]," the 38-year-old clarified, noting, "but she was uncomfortable for me."

"She was so uncomfortable," van der Pol said of Tisdale, who allegedly acted different after seemingly making the connection between their pasts.

Article continues below advertisement

The podcaster's co-host Christy Carlson Romano couldn't help but laugh at the encounter, insisting she would have left "the fattest f------ tip" for the Bratz: The Movie actress if she had been in the same situation as Tisdale.

"Well, you would have been like, ‘Oh, my God! Hi!'" van der Pol expressed of the friendly reaction she seemed to think Tisdale should have had during their interaction.

MORE ON:
Ashley Tisdale
anneliese van der pol
Source: mega

Anneliese van der Pol wanted people to know she was more than fine working as a waitress.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In hindsight, van der Pol wanted to reassure Tisdale there was no reason to feel possible pity or awkwardness by telling her, "I’m fine, girl!”

The Broadway star frequently felt like she needed to remind diners she was "OK," as she often assumed there was unsaid tension after they realized who she was.

Article continues below advertisement

While van der Pol might have felt the High School Musical star acted a bit weird toward her, Tisdale might have been dealing with internal struggles, as she recently opened up about having panic attacks and struggling with anxiety.

"I was really struggling for months, and didn’t know what I was struggling from," Tisdale explained of her mental health battle during an appearance on Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s "Move with Heart" podcast. "I thought I had something really wrong with me."

Source: OK!

"I’ve definitely had panic attacks in the past and I didn’t know what they were," the Suite Life of Zach & Cody actress admitted. "Obviously when I was on tour, nobody was like you’re having a panic attack ... I remember going to a doctor and being like, 'my heart flutters sometimes before going on stage' and he was like, 'That’s just anxiety. But you have a healthy dose of anxiety.'"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.