Former Disney Star Reveals Awkward Run-in With Ashley Tisdale During Post-Acting Waitress Gig: 'She Was Uncomfortable'
Was Ashley Tisdale purposely acting "uncomfortable" or was she possibly dealing with social anxiety?
Anneliese van der Pol called out the fellow Disney Channel star for her behavior years ago during a run-in at a restaurant where the That's So Raven alum was waitressing after her days as a childhood actress.
During the Thursday, August 24, episode of her newly launched "Big Name B------" podcast, van der Pol recalled certain experiences she had serving customers as a waitress in New York City when she detailed a specific instance serving Tisdale's table.
"I want to say she was lovely, but…" van der Pol confessed while trailing off, leaving listeners to imply the opposite.
"She didn’t do anything [wrong]," the 38-year-old clarified, noting, "but she was uncomfortable for me."
"She was so uncomfortable," van der Pol said of Tisdale, who allegedly acted different after seemingly making the connection between their pasts.
The podcaster's co-host Christy Carlson Romano couldn't help but laugh at the encounter, insisting she would have left "the fattest f------ tip" for the Bratz: The Movie actress if she had been in the same situation as Tisdale.
"Well, you would have been like, ‘Oh, my God! Hi!'" van der Pol expressed of the friendly reaction she seemed to think Tisdale should have had during their interaction.
In hindsight, van der Pol wanted to reassure Tisdale there was no reason to feel possible pity or awkwardness by telling her, "I’m fine, girl!”
The Broadway star frequently felt like she needed to remind diners she was "OK," as she often assumed there was unsaid tension after they realized who she was.
While van der Pol might have felt the High School Musical star acted a bit weird toward her, Tisdale might have been dealing with internal struggles, as she recently opened up about having panic attacks and struggling with anxiety.
"I was really struggling for months, and didn’t know what I was struggling from," Tisdale explained of her mental health battle during an appearance on Melissa Wood-Tepperberg’s "Move with Heart" podcast. "I thought I had something really wrong with me."
"I’ve definitely had panic attacks in the past and I didn’t know what they were," the Suite Life of Zach & Cody actress admitted. "Obviously when I was on tour, nobody was like you’re having a panic attack ... I remember going to a doctor and being like, 'my heart flutters sometimes before going on stage' and he was like, 'That’s just anxiety. But you have a healthy dose of anxiety.'"