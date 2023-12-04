Did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Get Married? Actress Sparks Rumors as She Wears White Dress on the Beach in Mexico
Is Vanessa Hudgens a Mrs.?
After a photo surfaced on X — formerly known as Twitter — of the High School Musical star, 34, rocking a long white dress while barefoot on a beach, rumors swirled she and her fiancé, Cole Tucker, may have tied the knot.
In another telling moment, Hudgens' former costar Monique Coleman took to her Instagram Story to share a video from Tulum, Mexico — where the ceremony is said to have taken place — along with the caption, "Last morning in paradise."
According to People, the pair did say "I do" on Saturday, December 2.
The "Say OK" vocalist and the professional baseball player, 27, announced their engagement in February after first being linked in 2020 following Hudgens' split from Austin Butler.
Despite being over the moon about her future with Tucker, the former Disney Channel star admitted she was hesitant to throw a lavish wedding.
"It's hard," Hudgens told Drew Barrymore earlier this year during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I don't know, finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope."
"I mean he just wants to get married to me," the Bandslam actress admitted. "He's like, 'Whatever you want babe.'"
The happy duo first met in a Zoom meditation class, where Hudgens felt an instant connection to her future husband. "I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?' I found him, and we started talking," she told the Fever Pitch star in a 2021 sit-down. "I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.'"
"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them," the red carpet host — who previously dated Zac Efron and Josh Hutcherson — noted. "[I] was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So, I think there is no shame in making the first move."
Hudgens' instinct was spot on as she had a feeling her romance with Tucker was going to last. "I knew. After our first weekend together, I called my sister and was like, 'I think I just found my future husband,'" Hudgens gushed over the athlete during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in March. "There's a sense of security. You feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée."
As OK! previously reported, Hudgens and Tucker have been eager to make things official. According to a source, the pair "want to get married quickly because they're ready to start a family."
"They joke that they don’t want to have a shotgun wedding," the insider explained of their desire for children. "But if they don’t hurry, that’s exactly what it will be."