Did Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Get Married? Actress Sparks Rumors as She Wears White Dress on the Beach in Mexico

In another telling moment, Hudgens' former costar Monique Coleman took to her Instagram Story to share a video from Tulum, Mexico — where the ceremony is said to have taken place — along with the caption, "Last morning in paradise."

According to People, the pair did say "I do" on Saturday, December 2.

The "Say OK" vocalist and the professional baseball player, 27, announced their engagement in February after first being linked in 2020 following Hudgens' split from Austin Butler.